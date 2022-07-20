Ward 3 provide thoughts on affordable housing, homelessness

ROCHESTER — Candidates seeking the open Rochester City Council seat in the city's northwest ward offered a variety of options to address housing and homelessness Tuesday.

“It is a problem everywhere in cities of every size, and there is no magic solution,” Normal Wahl said of the need for affordable housing during a Ward 3 candidate forum held at 125 Live.

The semi-retired Lutheran pastor said he believes the city must continue working with developers and neighborhoods to find solutions to create more affordable housing, which includes maintaining older homes while building new ones.

“We need to ensure people have dignity wherever they live,” he said, emphasizing the need for safe housing.

Svaar Vinje also pointed to a need for the city to find ways to encourage developers to build more affordable housing, while also taking a position to guard against urban sprawl.

“We definitely need to bring additional resources for builders to bring down costs,” said the Knight’s Chamber owner. “The less competition there is, the higher the prices can be charged.”

He said the city’s continued work on a new unified development code offers the opportunity to address needed changes.

Casey McGregor said the city should consider changing policies and regulations that drive up the cost of building new housing.

“I think we need to go more lenient with licensing and our fees to let developers have a break in what they are doing,” the owner of Spa Casey said.

In addition to reducing regulations that drive up housing costs, she said she wants to see the city encourage the development of smaller homes and homes that feature space for retired parents, creating more multi-generation housing opportunities.

Vangie Castro pointed to policy decisions that could help create more affordable housing, such as providing tax-increment financing for projects that keep rents low.

The United Way impact program assistant said such policies will be needed as the city continues to grow.

“We plan on growing to 160,000 – we are 120,000 right now – in 2040, so we will have to find solutions for affordable housing, because not everyone will be able to make over $100,000 (a year,” she said.

When it comes to residents without housing, Castro touted the creation of tiny homes as an option to provide permanent housing for people without shelter..

“I think it’s important that when we think about people who are experiencing homelessness that we should first provide them with homes and then provide wraparound services so they can stay in homes,” she said, calling the need to address homelessness a public safety issue that needs to include city-driven solutions.

McGregor said partnership with Olmsted County is needed to address homelessness in the city, pointing to county services that provide mental health services.

“It has to be a collaborative effort between the (county) commissioners and the city,” she said, adding that she plans to meet with staff at The Landing MN and the Rochester Community Warming Center to learn more about the issue.

Vinje said he’s already met with The Landing founder Dan Fifield and believes the city should have done more to help the organization secure the former Whiskey Bones site in Northeast Rochester as a potential day center.

He also touted the work of local church groups and other organizations that have been working to address homelessness concerns and said the city needs to make sure it doesn’t get in the way of private efforts.

Wahl said he’s glad to see The Landing was able to secure a day center site on Third Avenue Southeast, but also pointed to the need for local agencies to work with the city and county.

“I think the city can do a great deal, and I think the city is paying attention to the problem,” he said. “It’s just not an easy problem.”

Tuesday’s forum was the third of three council candidate events held through a partnership between 125 Live, the Post Bulletin and ABC 6 News. Videos of the forums are available at postbulletin.com .

The four City Council candidates are seeking to fill the seat being vacated by council member Nick Campion at the end of the year.

They will be on the Aug. 9 primary ballot in Ward 3 to narrow the field of candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general elections.

The candidates will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a League of Women Voters candidate forum at the Rochester Public Library.

Other League forums at the library include:

