Ward 5 Rochester council candidates highlight goals in forum

ROCHESTER — Candidates for the Ward 5 seat on the Rochester City Council highlighted their experience Monday night during their first League of Women Voters forum.

For incumbent Shaun Palmer, it meant discussing accomplishments during his first term on the council.

“I’m looking forward to four more years of working hard for our ward,” he said, pointing to successfully keeping two city pools open, resurfacing the Soldier Field Park track, saving the former Legends Bar and Grill site from demolition, completing the North Broadway Avenue reconstruction project, replacing the Elton Hills Drive bridge and other roadwork as highlights in his first four years.

Meanwhile, challenger Saida Omar repeatedly acknowledged she’s new to campaigning and wants to learn more about city operations, but she pointed to her experience in listening to residents’ needs.

“Every single day, that’s what I do,” said the CEO and president of Remjoy Transportation, who drives clients to medical appointments. “My job might be just driving, but the 10 minutes the person is in my vehicle, I know what they go through, what they want and where they are coming from.”

She said those conversations have pointed to a need for more city attention to individual needs related to housing, job training and recreational outlets.

Asked about finding ways to ensure a positive environment for business, Omar said personal experience shows that tax burdens can be a challenge.

“The tax keeps going higher and higher for small-business owners,” she said, pointing to a desire to find a way to reduce costs and ensure business owners know the city supports them.

Palmer said he wants to find ways to help businesses adjust to a drop in downtown business, but added that showing people that Rochester and the downtown are safe for residents and visitors is crucial.

“We need to make sure we have a welcoming and safe community for them,” he said.

When asked about goals for potential state bonding funds, Omar acknowledged that it was an issue that she wasn’t prepared to address, but said she’s willing to learn more and listen to priorities.

She highlighted affordable housing, parks and recreation and educational opportunities as potential key funding concerns.

Palmer said he understood the struggle to grasp the nuances of some of the questions.

“There’s a lot of acronyms, and there’s a lot of things we do in the city of Rochester and government that the average person has no clue what they are talking about,” he said, pointing to support for Olmsted County’s waste recovery program, but said it’s too early to name specific city requests for 2023 funds.

Both council members cited a desire to serve the residents of the ward that sits largely in Northeast Rochester, but neither identified whether they consider it a full- or part-time commitment.

“There is no timeframe we need to hit the clock,” Palmer said, pointing to varied hours of work each week, and adding that he hasn’t been told he needs to spend more time in City Hall.

“It’s a good balance,” he said, pointing to efforts to respond to residents promptly.

Omar said she’s not sure how much time it will take to serve the ward, but she’s willing to put in what is needed.

“I am there 100%, and I want to make sure that my ward knows what is going on with the city,” she said, adding that communication is a key component of the job.

The candidates are on the Nov. 8 general election ballot for a four-year term that starts in January,

The Rochester chapter of the League of Women Voters has more forums planned for city and Olmsted County candidates. They are:



6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11: Ward 3 Rochester City Council candidates Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11: District 4 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12: Ward 1 Rochester City Council candidates Andy Hemenway and Patrick Keane

7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 12: District 3 Olmsted County Commissioner candidates Karl Johnson and Gregg Wright

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Olmsted County attorney candidates Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Rochester mayor candidates Kim Norton and Britt Noser

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 2 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Gabe Perkins and Dave Senjem

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 1 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead

Questions during the forums come from the league, audience members and event co-sponsors, the Post Bulletin and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.