Warm days make for good nights on the ice around Southeast Minnesota

BYRON — Heather Appel has a tough time keeping her son Nolan Appel off the ice.

"That kid, if he could be out here all the time, he would," the Byron mom said.

In fact, she said, Nolan, age 9, called her to see when she drove past Byron's outdoor ice rink if there was a pickup hockey game going on Tuesday night. There was, so Nolan grabbed his skates, his stick and a helmet, and went out to slap around the puck with some Byron teens.

A member of the Dodge County Youth Hockey Squirts team, Nolan said he's been playing hockey for 2 1/2 years.

"I can keep up," he said, when asked about the older kids on the rink.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Ricke, public works superintendent for the city of Byron, said the winter weather has been good for skating this year, even with a few days of temperatures in the 30s.

"It shouldn’t affect us too much because we have well over a foot of ice down," Ricke said. "We resurfaced it (the rink's base) with fresh blacktop this summer. So it's got to be in the mid- to low-30s for a week to start noticing the puddles."

The rink at Byron Skate Park covers an area of 75- by 150 feet.

In Stewartville, the city has two ice rinks less than a mile from one another — a figure-skating rink at Meadow Park and a hockey rink at Florence Park.

"This year’s been a great year because the cold weather has cooperated," said Stewartville City Administrator Bill Schimmel.

In Stewartville, the rink normally opens around Thanksgiving or a week or so after, but over the last couple of years the weather has stalled the rinks' openings until closer to Christmas, Schimmel said. Generally, the rinks stay open until about the end of February "when ice-fishing season ends."

Most cities have an outdoor rink. In Pine Island, the ice is at Trailhead Park. In Chatfield, it's at Mill Creek Park. Covered Bridge Park is where the rink is located in Zumbrota. Skating rinks in Plainview are in Eastwood Park.

Byron's rink, like most, opens when there's an expectation of extended cold weather, Ricke said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It gets used quite a lot by the area kids," he said. "We’ll check on it daily, work on it three mornings a week. We spray fresh water if the gashes get to be too much."

A new layer of blacktop at the skate park means the park can be used year around, Ricke said.

That's just what happens, said Heather Appel, whose son will skate on ice or not, depending on the season.

"He’s out here as well on rollerblades all summer long," Heather Appel said. "They just resurfaced this rink, and it’s been a blessing. He wants to build on his skills."

1 / 8: Nolan Appel, 9, of Byron, takes a shot after playing a pickup game of hockey Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the ice rink in Byron. 2 / 8: Kolton Englund, 12, of Byron, center, controls the puck during a pickup game of ice hockey Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the ice rink in Byron. 3 / 8: Bentley Espenson, 12, of Rochester, left, Nolan Appel, 9 of Byron, Owen Kroc, 15, of Byron, and Wyatt Johnson, 15, of Byron play a pickup game of ice hockey Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the ice rink in Byron. 4 / 8: Nolan Appel, 9, of Byron, practices an ice hockey drill Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the ice rink in Byron. 5 / 8: Owen Kroc, 15, of Byron, takes a shot during a pickup game of ice hockey Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the ice rink in Byron. 6 / 8: Owen Kroc, 15, of Byron, takes a shot during a pickup game of ice hockey Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the ice rink in Byron. 7 / 8: Ben Crack, 15, left, Wyatt Johnson, 15, and Nolan Appel, 9, all of Byron, play a pickup game of ice hockey Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the ice rink in Byron. 8 / 8: Nolan Appel, 9, of Byron, takes a shot during a pickup game of ice hockey Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the ice rink in Byron.

Owen Kroc said he's only been skating for a couple of months, but he's already grown to appreciate having a rink right in town for a quick pickup game.

"We use this as a backup one," Kroc said. "On the weekends we usually go to Soldiers Field (in Rochester). It has very good ice. This is like when it’s a little bit later at night when you have your friends, you come here."

One of the other players Tuesday night, Wyatt Johnson, added, "It’s nice. Some nights you can get up to 14 people out here."