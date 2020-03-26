The temporary day center opened this week at Mayo Civic Center has expanded to provide 24-hour shelter for people facing homelessness.
“COVID-19 has forced many of us to stay home which has been uncomfortable for a lot of us, but what if you don’t have a home to stay in?” said Dave Dunn, Olmsted County’s housing director. “That makes the COVID-19 outbreak even scarier and that’s what the unsheltered homeless in Olmsted County are experiencing.”
The city, county and Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota have been working to address the expanding needs since Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a statewide peacetime emergency on March 13, which calls for people to distance themselves from one another.
Catholic Charities had kept the Rochester Community Warming Center in operation to meet nightly needs, with the option of expanding into the other sites to reduce density.
Dunn said the city’s decision to open the day center Monday provided an opportunity to limit the need to operate two nightly sites and deal with transportation issues
On Wednesday, the warming center at 200 Fourth St. SE was closed and operations were moved to the Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall.
“We are grateful for this temporary relocation because this new space gives us the ability to provide shelter to all homeless who need protection during this emergency,” said Cathy Hunsaker, the warming center’s night manager and communications coordinator. “We now have capacity for 45 adults to sleep in beds at the new location and additional capacity for more to sleep on cots or mats.”
Exhibition Hall’s size also ensures sleeping spaces are at least 6 feet apart, she added.
The warming center is using half of the hall from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. with rules similar to those at the original site, while the other half is maintained as a 12-hour day center starting at 8 a.m.
The plan is to continue operating out of the Civic Center throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dunn said that doesn’t mean efforts to help people find permanent housing is on hold.
“Olmsted County’s strategic approach to addressing homelessness is to ultimately help our clients find permanent housing solutions,” he said. “We want to move them from the street to a safe place, like a shelter, and then from a safe place to a permanent place.”
Olmsted County is paying for hotel rooms to shelter people most at risk related to the spread of COVID-19, and Dunns said work continues to address other needs.
“We’re still working on a family shelter site,” he said.
Additionally, he said efforts continue to seek new ways to address existing and emerging concerns.
“This has been a very fluid situation,” Dunn said.