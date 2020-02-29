The Rochester Community Warming Center will remain open an extra month.
Designed to close at the end of March, Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota announced this week the facility will open nightly until April 30.
“We have heard the concerns of community members and recognize the potential for unfavorable weather into the early spring,” said Cathy Hunsaker, the facility’s communications specialist.
While operating as an emergency shelter was considered, she said Catholic Charities opted to stay open nightly.
“It was a more holistic approach,” she said of extending the operation.
“Catholic Charities has been working closely with Olmsted County, key stakeholders, and we have been able to create a plan that allows the center to stay open an additional 30 days,” Hunsaker added, noting Catholic Charities is funding the added cost of operations.
The center is in a county-owned building at 200 Fourth St. SE and opens its doors nightly from 9 p.m to 7 a.m. for people experiencing homelessness.
Hunsaker said the center, which is designed for up to 30 people, was averaging 22 guests a night through early February, but recent weeks have seen averages rise to 26 people.
Overall, she said the facility has seen 147 unique guests since opening, which reflects the fact that many people are using the center to fill gaps in other housing options.
“Quite a few of the guests we see are short term,” Hunsaker said.
So far, Catholic Charities has only needed to use its overflow site in the Soldiers Field Golf Course clubhouse once — on Feb. 24, when 33 guests sought shelter.
Hunsaker said the extended operation in April means more volunteers are being sought to assist nightly staff.
The added month creates an additional 120 volunteer shifts, with most volunteers opting to serve only a portion of the night at the center.
Volunteers are trained to help open the center nightly, as well as assist guests throughout the night. They also provide helping hands as guests leave and the center is closed each morning.
Individuals or community groups seeking to volunteer can contact Michael Gwanjaye, the facility’s coordinator, at 507-287-2047 ext. 33.