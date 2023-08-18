Warrant issued for former Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting girl

ROCHESTER — A warrant was issued for a 35-year-old former Rochester man accused of the sexual assault of a girl starting when she was 5 years old, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Jose Angel Montalvo-Loera is facing one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony. The charges allege penetration.

Montalvo-Loera is believed to be residing in Mexico and as of Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, he has not been apprehended.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Rochester Police Department School Resource Officer took a report of a sexual assault by a 10-year-old girl on Feb. 7, 2023. She reported that Montalvo-Loera sexually assaulted her several times from ages 5 to 7 years old.

Montalvo-Loera was removed from the United States in 2017 as part of a 2017 domestic violence incident in Olmsted County.

The girl reported that Montalvo-Loera told her not to tell anyone about the approximately dozen times he sexually assaulted her because he would get in trouble.

"(The girl) decided to report this because she was concerned about Defendant's children in Mexico and the children he's around," part of the complaint reads.

On Feb. 4, 2023, Montalvo-Loera replied to the girl's mother who had confronted him about the allegations.

"I knew one day this was going to happen but I was scared and that was in the past when I drugged myself too much and I didn’t think correctly because of my ignorance and lack of maturity and many other things," he told the mom. "But thank God I am a new person in Christ who strengthens me. And I don’t expect you to believe me but I want to make it clear that god changes. If one asks him from the heart."