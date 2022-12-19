Warrant issued for Rochester man suspected of posting nude Snapchat picture of crime victim

ROCHESTER — A 19-year-old Rochester man is suspected of posting a nude picture of a crime victim, according to charges filed Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Robert Walter Hall is charged with dissemination of pornographic work and non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, both felonies.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Friday after law enforcement learned that Hall may confront the alleged victim.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hall is friends with another man, Jacob George Bale, 18, of Rochester who was arrested on a variety of charges earlier this year .

Bale and Hall talked about posting a nude photo of one of Bale's alleged victims on Snapchat, calling the victim a "snitch."

The picture was reported to law enforcement Nov. 9, 2022, by a member of the victim's family.

Law enforcement listened to a jailhouse call between Bale and Hall where the pair conspired and completed posting the photo.

Bale has been charged with felony aiding and abetting dissemination of pornographic work in connection to this incident.