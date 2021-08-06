Warrant issued for second South Dakota man in connection to Austin murder

AUSTIN -- A warrant was issued Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, for a Sioux Falls, S.D., man in connection to the June 5 murder of a 45-year-old Austin man.

Keith Lavanda Forrest, 20, is charged in Mower County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree robbery.

Shortly after 1 a.m. June 5, 2021, Austin police were called to the 100 block of 12th Street Northeast for a report of a shooting with at least two victims.

When officers arrived, they found one person, who lived at the residence, with three gunshot wounds to his chest. Officers attempted to save him, but were unsuccessful. David Harris, 45, of Austin, was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound to a leg.

Forrest is the second person charged in connection to this incident.

Miguel Nunez Jr., 18, of Sioux Falls, is being held on $500,000 conditional or $1 million unconditional bail on charges of second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated and two counts of second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Court records allege that Nunez was the shooter. He was arrested on a warrant in early July after he was found hiding in a Sioux Falls attic.

Statements given to police by witnesses and included in the criminal complaint allege that Nunez, Forrest and at least one other person went to the house under the guise of buying marijuana, but intended to rob one of the home's residents.

Nunez is alleged to have exchanged gunfire with an occupant of the home before fleeing. He dropped his weapon on the way out, the criminal complaint states.

According to the complaint, Forrest was not in the home with Nunez, but instead stayed outside. A witness inside the house said he heard gunshots coming from the yard..

A witness told police that Harris was shot while trying to save other people in the house.