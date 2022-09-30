We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Watch as police and bystanders chase, catch loose dog

The loose dog stopped traffic on Highway 52 Thursday afternoon.

By Staff reports
September 30, 2022 08:43 AM
ROCHESTER — The rush hour traffic jam Thursday was caused by ... a dog.

A portion of U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester was blocked Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2022, as police and bystanders chased down a loose dog in the northbound lanes. The dog was eventually caught after dodging its captors between cars stopped on the highway.

