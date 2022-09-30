Watch as police and bystanders chase, catch loose dog
The loose dog stopped traffic on Highway 52 Thursday afternoon.
ROCHESTER — The rush hour traffic jam Thursday was caused by ... a dog.
A portion of U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester was blocked Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2022, as police and bystanders chased down a loose dog in the northbound lanes. The dog was eventually caught after dodging its captors between cars stopped on the highway.
