Watch Live: Rochester City Council Ward 1 Debate on Tuesday, July 12
The debate is hosted by the Post Bulletin, ABC 6 News and 125 LIVE.
The debate begins at 7 p.m.
The three candidates for the seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
Upcoming debates:
- July 19 - Rochester City Council Ward 3 Debate
- July 26 - 1st Congressional District Special Election Debate
- Each debate will run 7-7:30 p.m. at 125 LIVE
Candidates in Rochester primary election were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.