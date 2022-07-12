SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Watch Live: Rochester City Council Ward 1 Debate on Tuesday, July 12

The debate is hosted by the Post Bulletin, ABC 6 News and 125 LIVE.

Untitled design.png
Patrick Keane, Andy Hemenway and Daniel Sepeda.
Contributed
July 12, 2022 06:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The debate begins at 7 p.m.

Also See:

Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates discuss what makes a good council member
The three candidates for the seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 29, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Upcoming debates:

  • July 19 - Rochester City Council Ward 3 Debate
  • July 26 - 1st Congressional District Special Election Debate
  • Each debate will run 7-7:30 p.m. at 125 LIVE
Related Topics: ELECTION 2022ROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What to read next
Channel One Regional Food Bank
Local
Southeast Minnesota organizations receive support from state, businesses
Think Bank is pledging to match gifts dollar-to-dollar up to $35,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank through Aug. 15, 2022, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
July 12, 2022 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
superiorbldg.jpg
Business
Northwest Rochester office complex sold for $1.68 million
The Broker Exchange Property PV, LLC, a Rochester entity linked to the Broker Exchange Network, purchased a 22-year-old commercial building at 2720 Superior Drive NW for $1.68 million in late June.
July 12, 2022 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Landing with MOU.jpg
Local
The Landing MN launches Building Blocks fundraiser
Effort aims to help the organization renovated and operate new day center in former pawn shop.
July 12, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates discuss park and recreation priorities
Candidates in Rochester primary election were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.
July 12, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen