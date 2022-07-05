SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Watch: Rochester Mayoral Debate

The debate is hosted by the Post Bulletin, ABC 6 News and 125 LIVE.

Untitled design.png
Kim Norton, Dean Koutsoukos, Britt Noser and Brad Trahan.
Contributed
July 05, 2022 06:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Also See:

Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss what makes a good mayor
The four candidates were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 28, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Upcoming debates:

  • July 12 - Rochester City Council Ward 1 Debate
  • July 19 - Rochester City Council Ward 3 Debate
  • July 26 - 1st Congressional District Special Election Debate
  • Each debate will run 7-7:30 p.m. at 125 LIVE
Related Topics: ELECTION 2022
What to read next
Craig Cotton
Business
Rochester comic shop owner dies after sudden illness
Craig Cotten, the owner of the Book Review comic and sports card shop in Rochester, died on Monday after being felled suddenly by a mix of illnesses in late June.
July 05, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Kenyon map.png
Local
Kenyon Police: Laser-pointing incident with plane descending into MSP came from Kenyon
A pilot reported to the Minneapolis Air Traffic Control that a laser-pointing incident came from Kenyon.
July 05, 2022 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Olmsted County Elections
Local
6 things to know about the Aug. 9 election
Southern Minnesota voters will see congressional election on ballot with other primary elections.
July 05, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Nick Prestby
Local
Canton mayor resigns due to health issues
Cindy Shanks will take over as the acting mayor in Canton and preside over the city council.
July 05, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports