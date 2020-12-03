SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

WATCH: Rochester city administrator interviews

The City Council is scheduled to start the meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with a briefing on the interview process.

Alison Zelms and Heidi Nelson.jpg
Alison Zelms and Heidi Nelson.
By Staff
December 03, 2020 08:08 AM
At 10 a.m., the mayor and council members will interview Alison Zelms, Mankato's deputy city manager.

At 1 p.m., Heidi Nelson, the city administrator of Maple Grove, will be interviewed for the Rochester position.

Each interview is scheduled for an hour and 45 minutes.

