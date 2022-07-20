SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Watch: Rochester City Council Ward 3 Debate on Tuesday, July 19

The debate is hosted by the Post Bulletin, ABC 6 News and 125 LIVE.

Untitled design.png
Casey McGregor, Norman Wahl, Svaar David Vinje and Vangie Castro.
July 19, 2022 07:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The debate begins at 7 p.m.

Also See:

Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates discuss park and recreation priorities
Candidates in Rochester primary election were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.
July 11, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates discuss what makes a good council member
Four candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 28, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates
Four seek Ward 3 seat on Rochester City Council
June 14, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Upcoming debates:

  • July 26 - 1st Congressional District Special Election Debate
  • Each debate will run 7-7:30 p.m. at 125 LIVE
Related Topics: ELECTION 2022ROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What to read next
RPB - Death Investigation
Local
39-year-old Rochester woman found dead Sunday at Cook Park
Law enforcement is waiting on a toxicology report, and the woman's name has not been released.
July 19, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Drone
Local
Olmsted County board adjusting drone rules for Graham Park
Olmsted County rules are limited by federal regulations as proposed updates are scheduled for public hearing in August.
July 19, 2022 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20220719_113425(0).jpg
Business
Discovery Square developer buys downtown Rochester apartment complex for $2.15 million
A 14-unit apartment building at 512 Third Ave. SW was purchased by Mortenson Co. on July 15. Mortenson, which built and owns the nearby Discovery Square buildings, plans to manage the apartments as “a long-term investment in the neighborhood.”
July 19, 2022 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
James Edward Riley
Local
Wabasha man sentenced to 36 years for March 2021 killing of his father
James Edward Riley, 46, of Wabasha, admitted to hitting his father on the back of head with a hammer, then stabbing him multiple times. Edward Riley, 73, was found by his wife, dead in the trunk of his vehicle.
July 19, 2022 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson