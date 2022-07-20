Watch: Rochester City Council Ward 3 Debate on Tuesday, July 19
The debate is hosted by the Post Bulletin, ABC 6 News and 125 LIVE.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The debate begins at 7 p.m.
Also See:
Exclusive
Candidates in Rochester primary election were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.
Exclusive
Four candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
Upcoming debates:
- July 26 - 1st Congressional District Special Election Debate
- Each debate will run 7-7:30 p.m. at 125 LIVE
Law enforcement is waiting on a toxicology report, and the woman's name has not been released.
Olmsted County rules are limited by federal regulations as proposed updates are scheduled for public hearing in August.
A 14-unit apartment building at 512 Third Ave. SW was purchased by Mortenson Co. on July 15. Mortenson, which built and owns the nearby Discovery Square buildings, plans to manage the apartments as “a long-term investment in the neighborhood.”
James Edward Riley, 46, of Wabasha, admitted to hitting his father on the back of head with a hammer, then stabbing him multiple times. Edward Riley, 73, was found by his wife, dead in the trunk of his vehicle.