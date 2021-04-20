Waterfront plan adopted by Rochester City Council

Traffic concerns lingered as neighbors offered support for a proposed vision for a 61-acre section of Rochester that includes the former Kmart and AMPI sites.

“Our concern in Sunnyside is the probable increased traffic on First Avenue from people leaving the site, attempting to avoid backups on Third Avenue or Broadway,” said Kelly Dunagan, of the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, citing safety concerns.

Caitlin Doran, president of the Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association, echoed concerns, noting neighbors east of the area worry a proposed Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River could funnel added traffic their way.

While the neighborhood representatives raised concerns, they said the neighbors support the proposed work that would convert the area that touches on their neighborhoods and hope cooperative discussions continue.

“We think it's the traffic issue that we most look forward to working with you guys on,” Doran told Rochester City Council members Monday during a hearing on the Downtown Waterfront SE Small Area Plan.

Council members also indicated that they expect discussions to continue as they unanimously approved the plan.

The vision calls for creating a mixed-use urban district that could include a variety of housing options, business and public spaces along the Zumbro River.

Part of that includes the potential for creating cross streets through the area, with small roundabouts to limit traffic speeds, as well as the addition of the potential Sixth Street bridge.

The plan is intended to help guide future policymaking and infrastructure decisions by addressing issues that include land-use and zoning, transportation and housing needs, and potential aesthetics of the district.

“This is a vision, because it will be implemented over a number of years and it won’t look exactly like this,” said Mike Lamb, of Michael Lamb Consulting, which has worked with city consultants Perkins and Will on preparing the plan.

Pat Regan, president of Camegaran LLC, which owns the Kmart and AMPI lots, said the ability for the plan to continue to develop makes it an exciting venture.

“We like that it’s flexible,” he said, pointing to future discussions about transportation and transit issues.

Rochester Community Development Director Cindy Steinhauser said the plan, which will become part of the city’s comprehensive plan, will serve as a guide for future development and policy decisions, but the flexibility means the city can work with property owners to meet project needs.

“When I say flexibility, it is within the confines of this plan,” she said, adding that the vision establishes goals for the district, which could face deterioration without a plan for future development.

Patrick Seeb, executive director of the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, agreed that the flexibility within a plan will benefit future development, but added that the goals established provide the best approach for making sure any new construction melds well with the nearby neighborhoods.

“What’s really important is getting the bones right,” he said.

Council members and others said community engagement that went into the process helped make sure the bones were right and future work could address any lingering concerns.

“We really do have a road map moving forward,” said council member Patrick Keane. “The key thing is we have the right players that are engaged with this, and we have since the beginning.”