'We will keep a light shining': Winona community shares support in the persistent search for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. — Caring for her two children. Cuddling with her cat. Making funny faces in the mirror. Wearing her outfit of the day. Meeting with friends at restaurants. These simple moments of life show Madeline Kingsbury’s quirky, fearless and caring personality.

“How do you begin to describe this feeling of just being suspended in time when the world continues to go on around you, how do you put your heart on paper?” said Megan Kingsbury, Madeline Kingsbury’s older sister. Madeline has been missing from her Winona home since March 31.

In the difficult days of searching for Madeline, about 200 community members, the Kingsbury and Naber families and friends paused to carry a light of hope, peace, and strength during a candlelight vigil on Friday at the First Congregational Church of Winona.

Along with wearing Madeline’s favorite color, blue, and providing ribbons for people to show their support, friends and family encouraged each other with hugs and hand squeezes. Family and friends expressed reminders of who Madeline is as well as their desire to see Madeline come home amongst prayers and Bible readings.

Madeline, 26, is a Winona State University graduate, mother of two children, University of Minnesota graduate student and Mayo Clinic employee. While seeing strong support from her Phi Theta Chi sisters, David Kingsbury, her father, said the Winona community has welcomed their family.

Reflecting on the thousands of volunteers, organizations and first responders who have helped in the search for Madeline, Winona County emergency coordinator Ben Klinger said, “Everybody just wants to help.” He encouraged people to continue sending in tips and supporting Madeline's family and friends.

Expressing thanks for people’s outpouring of support, Megan Kingsbury shared her heart for her younger sister and pieces of Madeline’s life.

“The efforts that have gone into locating her have been astounding and will not stop until they bring her home. Let us not lose momentum. Let us not lose hope,” Megan Kingsbury said. “We will keep a light shining for Madeline to light the way home to us.”

Madeline is quick to lend an ear, a shoulder to cry on and always offers a safe place, Megan Kingsbury said. She loves the purpose of being a mother to her two children. And “we’re lucky to have her in our family,” Megan shared.

“Truthfully, there’s no words to describe how we feel. There’s no way to fully express our heartache and the melting pot of feelings that we have in our hearts and minds every day and every night,” Megan Kingsbury said.

Hailey Scott, left, and Katie Kolka, both close friends of Madeline, attend a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

As one of Madeline’s best friends, Katie Kolka shared their points of connection, from Harry Potter to frozen yogurt and being environmentally conscious, as well as the inspiration Madeline has served for her daughter. She hopes to grow into a kind person and a lover of animals just like Madeline.

“Although we do not know Maddi’s whereabouts, we’re still grieving the time we are missing with her,” Kolka said. She is one of the Phi Theta Chi sorority sisters from Winona State.

While living through the “nightmare” of these 36 days, the sorority sisters also coordinate searches and communicate with people from around the state and country on the Finding Madeline Kingsbury group on Facebook. Hailey Scott, another close friend, said Madeline helped carry her through her most difficult times. She added that Madeline would tirelessly search for her friends if the situation were reversed.

“Madeline sees the light in the darkest of times because she is the light. I will tell you in words that she will appreciate, ‘The ones that love us never really leave us. You can always find them.’ And we will find you,” Scott said.

Winona Mayor Scott Sherman read statements from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who shared their support for Madeline’s family. Throughout the vigil, people encouraged each other to hold onto hope and light in the darkness.

Madeline Kingsbury's dad, David Kingsbury, left, lifts a candle in support of the continued search for his daughter Madeline Kingsbury during a candlelight vigil for her on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“You have led us all here to be a beacon of hope and a light for Madeline to follow,” prayed Rev. Rachel Rosendahl of Grace Church Presbyterian in Winona. “We believe that your presence is always with us, Lord, but we know that it most especially falls upon those who are lost. Wherever Maddi is, holy God, may she feel this collective feeling of love and support and hope that we share in this moment. May it give her strength.”

Her family hopes this strength is passed on to Madeline, their "squirt" and "junebug." She loves acting out scenes in front of the mirror. She loves offering help to strangers. She loves the bluff country.

“Take what you’ve heard about Madeline tonight as a call to arms,” David Kingsbury said. “When you leave here tonight, you should be thinking, ‘Not here. Not in our town. Not in our county. And not in our state.’ Someone knows something, someone saw something. Make this your battle cry: Where’s Madeline? Where is she? Make it loud and don’t stop until she’s home.”

Members of Madeline Kingsbury's family sing "You Are My Sunshine" during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The sorority sisters are hosting a silent auction on June 10 at Witoka Tavern in Winona to support the Kingsbury and Naber family.

To share tips related to Madeline’s disappearance, people can contact Crime Stoppers at winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530.

The sanctuary is filled with candlelight during a vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Members of Madeline Kingsbury's family observe a prayer during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Madeline Kingsbury's dad, David Kingsbury, lights a candle during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Katie Kolka and Hailey Scott speak alongside Madeline Kingsbury's sorority sisters during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Madeline Kingsbury's dad, David Kingsbury, speaks during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Katie Kolka and Hailey Scott speak alongside Madeline Kingsbury's sorority sisters during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Megan Kingsburg, Madeline Kingsbury's sister, speaks during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Winona Mayor Scott Sherman speaks during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Community members attend a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rev. Danielle Bartz speaks during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Community members attend a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Winona County Emergency Coordinator Ben Klinger speaks during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Community members bow their heads in prayer during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Winona Mayor Scott Sherman speaks during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Members of Madeline Kingsbury's family observe a prayer during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Ribbons are handed out before a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A table with ribbons, buttons, and bracelets are available during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Shirts were available during a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, May 5, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Winona. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin