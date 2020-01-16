SCHOOLS

Albert Lea Area Schools: Closed Friday; eLearning Day.

Aldrich School, Rochester: Closed Friday.

Austin Public Schools: Closed Friday; Kids Korner at Banfield. Bring a lunch & winter clothes.

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: Closed Friday.

Cannon Falls Area Schools: Closing at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Chatfield Public Schools: Closing Friday at 12 p.m.; Elementary closing at 12 p.m.; High School 12:10 p.m.

Goodhue County Education District-River Bluff: Closing at 12 p.m. Friday.

Goodhue Public Schools: Closing at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Grand Meadow Public School: Closed Friday.

Hayfield Community Schools: Closed Friday; SACC open regular hours.

Hollandale Christian School: Closed Friday; This is NOT a "Keeping on track" day.

Hope Lutheran High School, Winona: Closed Friday.

Kingsland Public Schools: Elearning day. SACC open.

Lake City Public Schools: Dismissing 3 hours, 45 minutes Early; Child Care Open.

LeRoy-Ostrander Public School: Closed Friday.

Lyle Public Schools: Closed Friday; Activities Cancelled.

Pacelli Catholic School: Closed Friday; Child care open; All Friday Activities/Sports will be rescheduled.

Pine Island Public Schools: Closing at 12 p.m. Friday; No Evening Activities.

Red Wing Public Schools: Closing 3 hours early Friday.

Rochester Beacon Academy: Closed Friday.

Rochester Catholic Schools: Closed Friday; No Evening Activities; Girls Hockey vs Warroad on as scheduled.

Rochester Math and Science Academy: Closed Friday.

Rochester Montessori School: Closed Friday.

Rochester Public Schools: Closed Friday due to Friday's winter storm warning; Includes PAIIR, PAAC, Early Childhood screenings, after school activities. School Age Child Care open 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Northrop.

Rochester STEM Academy: Closed Friday.

Schaeffer Academy, Rochester: Classical Christian Education for all grades K-12 closed Friday due to winter storm; 9th-12th Grade Final Exams and 4th-8th Grade Geo Bee rescheduled from Friday to Tuesday.

Southland Public Schools: Closed Friday.

St. John Lutheran School, Wykoff: Closed Friday; Eagle Care also closed.

Stewartville Public Schools: Closed Friday; Tiger Time open regular hours.

Victory Christian Academy: Closed Friday.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools: Mazeppa Elementary releasing at 12 p.m., Zumbrota at 12:15 p.m.; No afternoon preschool; Cougar Care will close at 4 p.m.

ORGANIZATIONS

Ability Building Center, Rochester: No out of town transportation Friday. Pickup in town on plowed/treated roads only.

Apple Lane Child Care: No Montessori. Child care open Friday.

Austin YMCA Pre-School: Closed Friday.

Austin YMCA School Aged Childcare: Closed Friday.

B'nai Israel Synagogue: No services Friday or Saturday due to weather.

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester: Closed Friday.

Childrens Place Nursery School: Closed Friday.

Church of the Resurrection - Rochester: Daily Mass 8:30 a.m. Office Closed. Radiance cancelled.

City of Austin: Snow parking emergency; Starts 8 a.m. Friday. More info.

City of Chatfield: City of Chatfield Snow Emergency: No parking on city streets starting at; Noon Friday until noon on Saturday.

City of Harmony: Snow Emergency Fri noon-Sat noon. No Parking Streets.

City of Lewiston: Snow emergency Noon Friday - 6 p.m. Saturday; Any vehicles left on street will be ticketed.

Code Ninjas Rochester: Closed Friday.

Congregational Preschool: Closed Friday.

Discover Magical Moments Daycare Center West: Shortened hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Fillmore County DAC: Closed Friday.

First Steps Academy Rochester: Two hour delay Friday, No AM breakfast served.

Kids Come 1st, Rochester: All 3 Kid's Come 1st locations are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday.

Kingdom Kids Pre-School, Rochester: Closed Friday.

Mayo Clinic Volunteer Programs: No volunteering anywhere on the Mayo Clinic-Rochester campus Friday; This includes Mayo Clinic Campus, Methodist Campus and Saint Marys Campus.

Mower County Historical Society: Closed Friday.

Pine Needles Quilt & Sew: No classes Friday.

Precious Pebbles Preschool, Rochester: Closed Friday.

Rainbow School: Closed Friday.

Rochester Center for Autism: Closed Friday.

SMB Disability Solutions: Adult Day Program closed Friday.

Southeast Service Cooperative: Knowledge Bowl - Senior High Round Robin canceled Friday.

St. Theodore Church - Albert Lea: Parish Office Closed Friday, Adoration Cancelled; Will still have 9:00 AM Mass

Tonns of Fun Therapy - Stewartville: All pediatric occupational & speech therapy cancelled Friday.

United Preschool: Closed Friday.

VFW Post 1216 Austin: No bingo Friday.

Wee Learning Center: No Morning Pre-School; Child care open.