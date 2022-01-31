Weaving the safety net: How Rochester Public Schools helps students succeed

ROCHESTER — Riverside Central Elementary, located just a few blocks from the heart of the city, is technically a school. It has all the telltale features: desks in the classrooms, food in the cafeteria. There’s a principal and teachers and students. All the boxes are marked.

And yet, there are some who would argue that it’s a little bit more than just a school. That's because it's one of a handful of schools in Rochester that go above and beyond for the benefit of their students – students who often come from impoverished backgrounds.

Like many cities, Rochester has pockets of poverty. Its school district reflects that reality, measured by the number of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Riverside is among the most impoverished schools in the district. According to Rochester Public Schools, more than 66% of Riverside students qualify for free and reduced lunch.

Helping the students who attend those schools is a web of support systems: Funding sources, community partners, local initiatives. In and of itself, any one of them may not go a long way. Together, they work to try to give students as much of a launching pad as possible. They’re the safety net for the youth in a city where poverty is sometimes easy to miss.

“A lot of times, it’s described as an ‘invisible backpack,’” Julie Ruzek, district facilitator of family and community engagement, said about students coming from impoverished backgrounds. “They bring a lot to school that you can’t see. And we need additional staff and time and more intimate connections with kids to unpack the backpacks that you can’t see: poverty, racism, mental health issues. All of those things come to school.”

Personal Story

Alexis Person moved to Rochester five years ago from Detroit looking for peace. She needed a new environment and a new start for both herself and the four boys she was raising.

It wasn’t easy. For two of those years, the family was homeless, sleeping in the car. It was compounded by the fact that she was trying to navigate an abusive situation with a former relationship.

Of all places, help came from her sons’ school of Franklin Elementary. They helped her find housing. They helped get her gas cards so they could stay warm and food subsidies to stay full.

“It brought tears to my eyes every time that they helped me,” Person said. “It’s really touching to me to know that there’s people out here that’s like that. I never personally experienced this growing up. I’m just happy that my sons are getting the opportunity to see that somebody cares.”

Students eat lunch on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Riverside Central Elementary School in Rochester. More than 65% of students at Riverside Central receive free or reduced lunch, according to Rochester Public Schools. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Funding Sources

One of the threads in the safety net is additional funding.

Schools with a high enough percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price lunch are eligible for federal support called Title 1 funding. There is a similar funding source, called compensatory funding, on the state level.

There’s also 21st Century Grant funding, which allows schools to host programming outside of normal school hours.

RPS Director of Finance John Carlson said the district allows the schools to put the funding toward extra staffing. That may come in the form of an extra teacher or two, or it may come in the form of support staff, like a social worker.

“We’ve allowed our principals to buy more staffing with that money,” Carlson said. “If you walk into a school with a higher free and reduced-priced lunch percentage, they’re going to have smaller class sizes (and) more staff available for students in those buildings because of that funding they’re getting.”

There are six schools throughout the district that qualify for Title 1 funding. Along with the percentages of their students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, those schools include:

A map of the six Rochester public elementary schools that qualify for Title 1 funding. Included are the percentages of their students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Community Schools

As good as extra staff members may be, there are also schools in the district that have changed their whole mindset about how they can help their students. They're called "community schools."

At Riverside, there’s a cot in the school office with a couple blankets folded on top. The principal and staff get enough sleep at home, but they know not all of their students do. On any given day, there may be a couple students walking through the office door to get a little rest.

That cot is just one way the school has adapted to help its students. Down the hall on the other side of the school is the building’s resource room. Rows of canned food sit on the shelves. A rack of heavy coats and other clothing span an entire wall. The room can be full on a Monday and basically empty by Friday.

Matt Ruzek, the principal of Riverside Central, said that when the school first opened the room, they had students taking socks and food and hoarding them in their lockers. Rather than lock the room down for more control, the school helped the students overcome the scarcity mentality.

Aside from the mountain of clothes the school distributes, there’s also a washer and dryer in the resource room. They run the machines during the day, but they also have night hours where parents can come in to clean their clothes.

“If you have soggy, cold feet, you’re not learning. (We’re trying) to limit the barriers to just being able to read the alphabet,” Matt Ruzek said. “If you can’t afford to wash the clothes in your home, it prevents you from bringing your kids to school. It seems like an odd thing to do, but it has a massive impact on our students’ ability to stay at school.”

And there’s more. They have computers and help people with job applications. They bring in legal aid at times. At least for the purposes of that room, Riverside Central sometimes operates just as much like a community center as it does a traditional school.

Clothing items for students in need in Riverside Central Elementary School's "family resource room" on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

There are five community schools in the district, including Gage Elementary, Riverside Central Elementary, Phoenix Academy, the Alternative Learning Center, and John Marshall High School.

There are two more in the process of becoming community schools: Franklin Elementary and John Adams Middle School. With the addition of John Adams, there will be a whole feeder program of community schools in the district, following students from elementary school to high school.

Gage Elementary became the district’s first community school in 2016, after RPS secured a grant for the initiative from the Minnesota Department of Education.

“When you think about education, there are all sorts of things that can make you feel bad and bring you down,” Julie Ruzek said. “This is one of those things that gives me hope for our future and the future of education – that we can be more collaborative. That we can think about the whole child. And we can work with the community to support our kids all the time.”

Partnerships

Lida Casper is the facilitator of the resource room at Riverside Elementary. A force of nature when advocating for her students, she knows the importance of making sure they have warm coats to play outside or a can of food to take home for supper.

However, she also knows those kind of solutions, as good as they may be in the moment, don't do much to address the underlying issues affecting students like poverty and neglect.

"By giving a kid a pair of snowpants, we're clothing that child so they can enjoy recess. That's a big deal, really. But also, it's not solving the larger problem," she said. "One of the things we've tried to focus on over the past few years is getting away from the band aid approach, and getting more toward addressing the roots."

Food items for students in need in Riverside Central Elementary School's "family resource room" on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

As much as they try, the school system only has so many resources in and of itself. And so, those working with the district’s social safety net go out of their way to broaden their base of support. It's through those community partnerships, Casper says, that the school is able to help address those root issues.

There's a whole slew of outside organizations the district collaborates with. It works with the United Way of Olmsted County. Just recently, the school announced a partnership with the Mayo Clinic to provide on-site medical exams for students. Until it announced it would close, the school also would collaborate with the YMCA.

For families that qualify, Lindsey Riess-Wilson with Three Rivers Community Action is able to get rent and housing assistance, helping to provide a stable environment for students to learn. This year alone, she’s helped more than 30 families secure housing.

“I’ve had to jump through these hurdles myself; I’ve been on assistance. I’ve had barriers to overcome to get housing,” Riess-Wilson said. “So I’m able to relate to these families.”

Juggling all the aspects of the district's safety net isn't always the easiest thing to do. Funding sources have a lot of strings attached to them. Title 1 dollars pay for some needs. 21st Century grant dollars pay for other needs. It's a game of financial Tetris to make all the pieces line up how they're supposed to.

“We hustle for small grants. We hustle for community partner support. We’re hustling for dollars all over the place,” Julie Ruzek said. “If we felt a cut (in funding), we’d just keep hustling. We are looking for a better sustainability plan than just the hustle, because it’s exhausting. There are better ways to do this. But we’re going to keep doing the work regardless because it’s the right thing to do.”

The Difference

Things aren’t universal throughout Rochester. Whereas more than 66% of Riverside’s student population qualifies for free or reduced lunch, less than 20% does at Gibbs Elementary in the far northwest corner of Rochester. At Folwell Elementary, nestled in the historic southwest neighborhood, the number is even smaller, registering at a mere 10.3%.

For advocates of the district’s community schools, one of the challenges is keeping the need — and the consequences of that need — visible in an otherwise affluent city. Why are students at one elementary school more academically successful than another? The answer to that question can be easy to forget for those not living in harsh circumstances.

Those in the world of education often speak about the relationship between economic status and one's academic progress.

Students arrive at Riverside Central Elementary School for the first day of school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Matt Ruzek said 40% to 60% of Riverside’s students will enter kindergarten with no prior school experience. By comparison, he said, there are other nearby schools where the vast majority of kindergarten students will have had three years of preschool.

So the question begs to be asked: Is the safety net helping improve student performance? There’s not a clear answer to that question.

Julie Ruzek says the district seen some increases in academic performance, although it’s still not to the level they would like.

They have, however, seen an increase in attendance. They’ve also seen an increase in retention of students at the various schools.

Even if they haven't reached their preferred goal in mind yet, they keep striving toward it.

“What we’re trying to improve is academics,” Julie Ruzek said. “The reason why we’re doing all of this… the reason why we work with a variety of partners and we’re bringing in different people to help us support our students is so that they can be academically proficient. Hard stop.”

However, they also know they're dealing with a complex set of issues and that improvement takes time.

Person is able to speak to that, herself. Although her family is in a better place than they used to be when they lived in Detroit, they are not finished yet.

"I think they're getting there," Person said about her children. "They have changed a lot compared to when we first got here. They was having some issues because they had to shake off their old ways. But they're a lot better. Their grades are getting better."

