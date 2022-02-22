Webinar about potential changes to Rochester rapid-transit project planned for Thursday

ROCHESTER — A webinar is set for Thursday, Feb. 24, to update the public on proposed rapid transit enhancements recently presented to Rochester City Council and Destination Medical Center Corp. Board.

This webinar will begin with a project background and description before providing a review of the proposed enhancements, which include additional passenger subway access at two stations and a realignment of the eastern terminus to the south.

A proposed route change for Rochester's planned rapid-transit system would send the dedicated buses a few blocks south on Third Avenue Southeast from Second Street Southeast and have them return along the same route, rather than circling the city-county Government Center.

Two sessions of the hour-long webinar are planned, one at noon and another at 6 p.m. Registration is available at www.rochestermn.gov/rapidtransit .

Link Rapid Transit is planned as an investment in Rochester's public transit infrastructure and promises to deliver a new level of service and rider experience to the Rochester.

The city council and DMCC board were largely supportive of continued exploration of the alternatives, with the study of costs and scheduling impacts expected to be complete in the spring .

The project team has stated the cost of the proposed changes might be covered by federal funds and no increase in the local contribution. Federal grants were initially expected to cover 49% of the original $114 million project.