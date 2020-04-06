COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|COUNTY
|Dodge
|Fillmore
|Freeborn
|Goodhue
|Houston
|Mower
|Olmsted
|Steele
|Wabasha
|Winona
|STATE TOTALS
|Approximate number of completed tests:
|Total positive tests:
|Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
|Patients requiring hospitalization:
|Patients hospitalized as of today:
|Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
|Deaths:
|Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 6, 2020
|SOURCE: MN Department of Health
An 87-year-old Olmsted County resident who died of COVID-19 this past weekend was in hospice care, county health officials said Monday, April 6.
Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health, said county officials are unsure if the patient was receiving hospice care at home or in a congregate group setting.
That death, the second in Olmsted County, was announced Sunday. Another 20 cases of the virus were also identified since Friday bringing the total number of cases identified in Olmsted County to 96. Of those cases, 10 people have needed hospitalization.
Health officials estimate about 20% of the cases in Olmsted County are a result of community transmission, meaning the cases aren’t tied to other identified cases. That's lower than the estimated statewide community transmission rate of 34%.
Etrheim said that indicates social distancing and other precautions are being effectively implemented.
“The data is reflective of that,” she said Monday. “But we must remain vigilant.”
Another 281 tests were conducted at the Graham Park site over the weekend, Etrheim added.
About 2% of the tests are positive for COVID-19. Etrheim said that’s lower than the state rate of positive results, but added the hospitalization rate in Olmsted County is lower than the state average as well.
“We are catching more of the mild cases, because we’re also doing more testing,” she said.
Etrheim also added the U.S. Centers for Disease Control does recommend wearing masks in areas where 6 feet physical distancing can be difficult to maintain.
She noted that people who have the virus may not have symptoms for two to 14 days of becoming infected. A simple cloth mask reduces the risk of them spreading the infection. She added that medical- and industrial-grade masks and respirators are needed for medical personnel and first responders. Other masks, including homemade, are sufficient for the general public.