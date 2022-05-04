Welch woman injured in Highway 19 crash near Red Wing

RED WING — A Welch, Minn., woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after a single-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 19.

Agnes Maria Trifontaine, 83, of Welch, Minn., was driving a 2016 Buick Regal east on Highway 19 at 12:01 p.m. when it lost control and rolled into the north ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Trifontaine was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department responded to the crash.