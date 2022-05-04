SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Welch woman injured in Highway 19 crash near Red Wing

The vehicle was traveling east on Highway 19 at mile marker 207 in Red Wing when it lost control and rolled into a ditch.

Red Wing map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
May 04, 2022 02:48 PM
Share

RED WING — A Welch, Minn., woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after a single-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 19.

Agnes Maria Trifontaine, 83, of Welch, Minn., was driving a 2016 Buick Regal east on Highway 19 at 12:01 p.m. when it lost control and rolled into the north ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Trifontaine was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department responded to the crash.

Also Read
High Forest - Olmsted County map.png
Local
$3,500 tools stolen out of truck in High Forest Township
The theft occurred sometime between 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, and 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
May 04, 2022 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Ambulance stock photo
Local
Rep. Liz Boldon's son in serious crash
'I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support as we navigate this traumatic event.'
May 03, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
shooting.jpg
Minnesota
BCA identifies those involved in central Minnesota shooting
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 59-year-old Fergus Falls man who died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.
May 03, 2022 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYRED WING-WELCH
What to read next
072420.N.RPB.longfellow.jpg
Local
Longfellow Elementary returns masking after reaching COVID threshold
Students districtwide were required to wear masks until the Rochester School Board allowed masks to become optional starting March 7.
May 04, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
United States of America Passport
Local
Olmsted County passport services reopening Thursday
Services have been suspended since Thursday, April 28, 2022.
May 04, 2022 02:37 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Thesis Thistle brewers CBC.JPG
Business
Minnesota breweries shine on craft beer's largest stage
The world's largest craft beer industry conference comes to Minnesota through May 5.
May 04, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester Public Schools moves start times up by 10 minutes
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 04, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe