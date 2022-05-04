Welch woman injured in Highway 19 crash near Red Wing
The vehicle was traveling east on Highway 19 at mile marker 207 in Red Wing when it lost control and rolled into a ditch.
RED WING — A Welch, Minn., woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after a single-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 19.
Agnes Maria Trifontaine, 83, of Welch, Minn., was driving a 2016 Buick Regal east on Highway 19 at 12:01 p.m. when it lost control and rolled into the north ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Trifontaine was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department responded to the crash.
