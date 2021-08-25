Welcoming Week celebrations planned

Welcoming Week, a national observation from Sept. 10-19, will be marked locally by several events, with the intention of bringing together people of all backgrounds to build strong connections.

Welcoming Week events include:

Welcoming Begins with Us Celebration, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 12, at 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive NW, Rochester. Meet neighbors and have refreshments while learning more about the resources and opportunities available to all.

Gracious Hosting Training, 9-10:30 a.m. -Sept, 13, online with registration at https://tinyurl.com/e8udx8bz . This online workshop hosted by Diversity Council is about developing cultural inclusivity by exploring the universal tenets of gracious hosting as they apply to organizations and communities.

Belonging Begins with Us: Why and How of Welcoming New Neighbors, 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 with online registration at https://tinyurl.com/6w6339kr , Laura Bordelon with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce shares findings from a report on the economic impact of immigrants in Minnesota in an online forum.

Human Library at the Rochester Public Library, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at 101 Second St. SE, Rochester. The Human Library of Southeastern Minnesota educates people using human experience, cultivating empathy in such a manner that differences, barriers, and prejudice fall away.

Citizenship Day Celebration, 4:30-6 p.m., Sept. 17 at the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE, Rochester. Olmsted County and Rochester officials will celebrate Citizenship and Constitution Day and recognize those who have recently become naturalized citizens.

The Village’s FarmFest, noon to 4 p.m., Sept. 18, The Village Community Garden, Rochester Covenant Church, 4950 31st Ave. NW, Rochester, featuring a silent auction, a multicultural collaboration of artists, cooks, musicians and more.