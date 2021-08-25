SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Welcoming Week celebrations planned

Local events will be part of national observance starting Sept. 12.

Calendar
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 25, 2021 03:24 PM
Share

Welcoming Week, a national observation from Sept. 10-19, will be marked locally by several events, with the intention of bringing together people of all backgrounds to build strong connections.

Welcoming Week events include:

  • Welcoming Begins with Us Celebration, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 12, at 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive NW, Rochester. Meet neighbors and have refreshments while learning more about the resources and opportunities available to all.

  • Gracious Hosting Training, 9-10:30 a.m. -Sept, 13, online with registration at https://tinyurl.com/e8udx8bz . This online workshop hosted by Diversity Council is about developing cultural inclusivity by exploring the universal tenets of gracious hosting as they apply to organizations and communities.

  • Belonging Begins with Us: Why and How of Welcoming New Neighbors, 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 with online registration at https://tinyurl.com/6w6339kr , Laura Bordelon with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce shares findings from a report on the economic impact of immigrants in Minnesota in an online forum.

  • Human Library at the Rochester Public Library, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at 101 Second St. SE, Rochester. The Human Library of Southeastern Minnesota educates people using human experience, cultivating empathy in such a manner that differences, barriers, and prejudice fall away.

  • Citizenship Day Celebration, 4:30-6 p.m., Sept. 17 at the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE, Rochester. Olmsted County and Rochester officials will celebrate Citizenship and Constitution Day and recognize those who have recently become naturalized citizens.

  • The Village’s FarmFest, noon to 4 p.m., Sept. 18, The Village Community Garden, Rochester Covenant Church, 4950 31st Ave. NW, Rochester, featuring a silent auction, a multicultural collaboration of artists, cooks, musicians and more.

  • Night Market at the Rochester Art Center, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 18 at 40 Civic Center Drive SE. A night outdoors filled with food, boba tea, games, arts, handmade products, and fresh produce, with a strong emphasis on Asian and BIPOC vendors.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link