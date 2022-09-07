SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Welcoming Week events kick off in Winona County Friday

Other Southeast Minnesota cities such as Lanesboro, Austin and Owatonna are also taking part in Welcoming Week, which is a national initiative to celebrate and connect with local immigrant communities.

DSC_0031.JPG
Winona County residents participate in a Welcoming Week event in 2021.
Contributed / Project FINE
By Dené K. Dryden
September 07, 2022 05:18 PM
WINONA — Winona County will kick off its ninth annual Welcoming Week this Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

With a mural painting, bike parade, storytelling festival and more, the lineup of events aim to bring the Winona and St. Charles communities together to celebrate and learn more about people who have immigrated to the United States.

Years ago, Winona became the first city in Minnesota to partner with the nonprofit Welcoming America and join its Welcoming Network, said Fatima Said, executive director of Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education). That ushered in Welcoming Week.

"In the past, we started very small because we didn't know how far we would be able to engage others," Said noted. "But I'm very happy that now we've worked with many partners, and many, many people join us in this effort of celebrating our newest neighbors and bringing us all together."

In Winona, Welcoming Week festivities start with a Free Friday at the Y open house at the Winona Family YMCA. The week wraps up Saturday, Sept. 16 with the Welcoming Week and Citizenship Day Celebration, which will feature cultural performances and a recognition of naturalized citizens.

"If you follow us this week on our Facebook, you will see that we will be, every day, promoting some businesses that are owned by refugees and immigrants in our region," Said added.

Project FINE estimates that 9,550 people make up Winona County's refugee and immigrant population.

"We truly do take pride in this work, and we document that well because we are happy to share with our community, with our board, with our region, with whoever wants to know because this is the way to build community and ... bring people together and get to know each other," Said, an immigrant herself, said.

A full list of Winona County Welcoming Week events can be found below:

Winona County Welcoming Wee... by inforumdocs

Welcoming Week celebrations extend beyond Winona County – Lanesboro, Austin and Owatonna all have events planned in the next two weeks that celebrate immigrants within their communities.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Lanesboro Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lanesboro Economic Development Authority will host a Welcoming Week gathering at the Lanesboro Community Center in recognition of new area residents, business owners and community leaders.

Austin and Owatonna have several events planned through Sept. 20.

Austin

  • Thursday, Sept. 8: Kick-off Event at Cedar River Farmers Market, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 501 E. Oakland Avenue.
  • Friday, Sept. 9: Becoming Real art exhibition, Artworks Center, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, 300 N. Main Street.
  • Monday, Sept. 12: Our Austin, Our America, Panel discussion, 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Austin Public Library, 323 4th Avenue NE.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 13: Immigrant Voices, Immigrant Stories, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Riverland Community College Austin East building library, 1900 8th Avenue NW.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 14: Immigrant & Refugee Business Panel, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Town Center 329 N. Main Street, lower level, and Inviting Table – Where We Belong, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Austin Artworks Center – 2nd Floor Gallery, 300 N.
  • Thursday, Sept. 15: Whiteness in Plain View Author event, 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Austin Public Library, 323 4th Avenue NE.
  • Friday, Sept. 16: Indoor concert with LaGuia De Oaxaca, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Austin Public Library, 323 4th Avenue NE, and YMCA Free Family Fun Night, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, 501 4th Avenue NE.
  • Saturday, Sept. 17: Science is Where we ALL Belong! 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon, The Hormel Institute, 801 16th Avenue NE and Fiesta Latina, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM, Tienda Guerrero store parking lot, 301 4th Avenue NE.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 20: Welcoming Family Night, 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM, Sumner Elementary School, 805 8th Avenue NW.

Owatonna

  • Monday, Sept.19 at 4:30 p.m.: Dedication of the new mural on the concrete panels along the City Parks Trail near Hoffman Drive NW and West Rose Street.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.: Roundtable discussion at the Steele County History Center regarding language barriers in the workplace.
  • Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.: Judge Karen Duncan presents Promoting Peace 2022 - The Intersection of Race, Justice and Peace at Trinity Lutheran Church.
  • Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. When Home Won’t Let You Stay, a poignant traveling photography exhibition and community conversation series about refugees in America by St. Paul, MN-based documentary artist James A. Bowey at the Owatonna Public Library.
Related Topics: WINONA AREAEVENTSAUSTINOWATONNALANESBORO
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
