News | Local
Wendy Sempf recognized for her volunteer work with Community Food Response in downtown Rochester

Wendy Sempf has volunteered with the Community Food Response since the 1990s, and served as the board president during the pandemic.

Wendy Sempf.jpg
Wendy Sempf, a volunteer and board member with Community Food Response, received $5,000 from the Home Federal Savings Bank in Rochester for her volunteer work. Sempf is pictured in December 2022.
Contributed / Home Federal Savings Bank
By Staff reports
January 04, 2023 03:59 PM
ROCHESTER — Wendy Sempf has a life-long understanding of the importance of giving back.

She has volunteered with the Community Food Response in downtown Rochester since the 1990s, and served as the board president during the pandemic. As of 2022, Sempf continues to serve as a member of the board and volunteers her time and money.

Community Food Response, 120 First St. NE, provides free meals to people experiencing food insecurity. The meals are served from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Home Federal Savings Bank recently awarded her with $5,000 in their Seed Money campaign, which recognizes individuals who go above and beyond in the communities they serve.

“From giving back you get a sense of accomplishment and fulfillment,” Sempf said in a news release announcing the recognition.

“She works tirelessly to help feed those in need in the Rochester area,” stated Carol Fisher revealed in her nomination of Wendy. “The organization has persevered through the pandemic without missing a beat (because) Wendy has been the leader and worker bee through all of this.”

For more information on the Seed Money campaign recipients, visit JustCallHome.com/SeedMoney .

