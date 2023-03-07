99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
West Concord's Methodist church begins its new life as an event center

The dwindling West Concord United Methodist Church congregation decided to donate the building, built in 1907, to the city late last year.

The West Concord Bell Tower Center, formerly the West Concord United Methodist Church, at 401 Main Street.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
March 07, 2023 01:00 PM

WEST CONCORD, Minn. — Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, was a significant day for members of the West Concord United Methodist Church congregation. They gathered in the 116-year-old church, which features three big stained-glass windows and a tall bell tower, for the congregation's last official service in that space.

But the city of West Concord wants people to keep gathering in the building for years to come.

"The United Methodist Church was donated to the city of West Concord on December 30, 2022," said city administrator Cory Hinz. "Along with that, the trustees of the United Methodist Church were able to donate $24,000 from their operating budget to the city to offset utility expenses for the next three years."

This year, the building, located at 401 Main St., enters its second life as the West Concord Bell Tower Center, a rentable event venue for weddings, graduation parties, art programs, family reunions and more.

Hinz said the Bell Tower Center's first and second floors are now available for rent. The second-floor sanctuary is now called the theater, which will hopefully host musical and theatrical performances, Hinz said. The first-floor serving area, once the spot for after-service refreshments, is home to dozens of tables and chairs that can be used for various events.

The second-floor theater space in the Bell Tower Center in West Concord on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Christmas decorations are still up from the United Methodist Church's final service in the sanctuary on Dec. 4, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

"It'll be a wonderful, unique rental venue for the city and its residents," Hinz said. "It's something new in town that will bring great value for entertainment and also for a space available to the residents."

The UMC congregation's decision to turn the building over to the city was years in the making. Over time, the church's congregation grew older and smaller, making it hard for members to keep up with events and building improvements, said Mary Gillard, who served on the church board for 29 years as the administrative chair.

Ten years ago, Gillard said the board discussed the possibility of closing the church's doors with the UMC district superintendent.

The first-floor serving area in the Bell Tower Center in West Concord on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

"We opted to wait," said Gillard. "And we had some losses due to death and people who had moved and whatnot, and so our active congregation got down to 12. ... Financially, we were doing fine. Physically, we couldn't do it."

After some discussions with Minnesota UMC church leaders and West Concord Mayor Jeffrey McCool, the board decided to donate the building to the city.

"We didn't want it to sit empty," Gillard said. "The church is beautiful, and we worked very, very hard in the last 25 years to keep it looking nice."

It's a bittersweet situation for Gillard, 74, who was an active church member throughout her life.

"I was born, baptized and confirmed in the church," Gillard said. "Going down to 12 active members was so sad, simply because when I was a child, the sanctuary was totally full as well as the overflow room."

Though the congregation's last members have split themselves between other churches in Pine Island, Berne and Dodge Center, Gillard said she still meets regularly with her West Concord UMC friends.

"We don't have a specific prayer service, but we do get together and have a meal probably once a month," Gillard said.

Historical keepsakes and ephemera from the West Concord United Methodist Church are on display in the West Concord Bell Tower Center's history room on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

As for what improvements are to come, Hinz said city officials are still working out those details. But no matter what changes inside the Bell Tower Center, there will always be a space to preserve the UMC's history. On the second level, a small history room holds church records, pictures and other significant items.

"We still have the first bulletin from the very first dedication church service in 1907," Gillard said. "We have many, many photo albums. ... If someone's coming to look for their, say, great-grandmother, was she baptized here, those kinds of records can stay in the church."

The history room in the Bell Tower Center commemorates the building's history as the West Concord United Methodist Church. The room is pictured Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health care reporter.
