A portion of East Center Street will be closed to westbound traffic starting Friday.
The closure from Sixth Avenue to Mayo Park Drive Southeast will make room for concrete pavement restoration, according to Rochester Public Works.
An eastbound traffic lane will remain open, and work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday.
Westbound traffic will be detoured to the south on Sixth Avenue Southeast, then west along Fourth Street to Third Avenue, from which point traffic can travel back north to East Center Street.
Access to properties in this construction zone are expected to remain open.