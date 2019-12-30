A few inches of snow? No problem for Minnesota Department of Transportation plow drivers.
Add a thaw, freeze and another thaw during one storm, things get interesting.
Freezing temperatures return Monday morning in Southeast Minnesota, bringing a chance of icy drizzle before a forecast four to six inches of snow through Tuesday morning.
MnDOT plow drivers prepared for 12-hour shifts Sunday afternoon. With drizzle and rain, there was little crews could do. Ice-cutting brine would wash off the roads in the rain, and waiting until it freezes doesn’t help drivers or make the plow operator’s job easier.
“There’s a fine point in time when things just start to freeze a bit more and you can apply brine and scrape the ice or snow,” said Mike Dougherty, MnDOT District 6 director of public engagement and communications. “When you get this combination of freezing rain, ice and snow, It can be tricky for a little bit.”
Jeff Makowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis., said there’s potential for a thin coating of ice on untreated roads.
“It will be much less than what we saw Saturday,” Makowski said.
A band of heavy snow is expected through East and Central Minnesota, which could see nine inches of snow. About four to six inches of snow is expected north of Interstate 90, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’d be on the fringe of the higher amounts,” Makowski said.
The heaviest snow is expected midday Monday and Monday afternoon. Snow could affect visibility, Makowski said.
Operators of the 101 MnDOT District 6 plows will work split shifts -- hitting the highways at about midnight Monday morning and working until about noon. Other operators will take over from then until midnight Tuesday morning, Dougherty said.
What they’ll be dealing with and when is the unknown for now.
“Each storm unfolds differently,” Dougherty said.
Temperatures are supposed to hover around freezing much of Monday, with snow tapering off Tuesday morning.