Wettest years: the top 10

The snow, the rain, the nonstop moisture; 2019 has been a year for the record books when it comes to precipitation. In Rochester, we passed the previous record — from 1990 — months ago. Everything else has been (runny) gravy.

By the way, dropping out of the top 10 was a year most folks in Southeast Minnesota remember as one with a lot of rain and flooding, the 39.86 inches of rain from 2010.

Here's a list of the top 10 wettest years in Rochester. Keep in mind, the 2019 total does not include Monday's rain and snow, nor whatever precipitation comes on New Year's Eve.

2019, 50.60*

1990, 43.94

1938, 43.69

2000, 42.65

2013, 41.76

1942, 41.68

2007, 41.18

1973, 40.90

1951, 40.39

1986, 39.99

Source: National Weather Service in La Crosse