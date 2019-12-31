Like a monstrous nonstop onslaught, one topic kept rearing its ugly head in 2019. And it had nothing to do with politics.
As we leave 2019 behind, someone please turn off the taps, because this has been the wettest year on record, bar none.
"If I had a dollar for every time I heard, 'I never saw water there before,' " said Kasson Mayor Chris McKern.
McKern said Kasson saw somewhere between $600,000 and $700,000 in damage to public infrastructure from flooding this summer. That doesn't include all the damage to private property in the city.
"It was very frustrating," McKern said. "There were very few people who escaped some damage of any kind."
According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Rochester International Airport recorded 50.60 inches of precipitation from Jan. 1, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 29. Monday and Tuesday's rain and snow will push that total slightly higher, but at this point it's all academic: 2019 will go down as the wettest year in Rochester's history, far surpassing the second-highest year, the 43.94 inches of precipitation that fell in 1990.
In fact, the year that fell out of the top 10 was 2010, the summer of flooding that saw Oronoco lose Lake Shady and nearly saw the city of Zumbro Falls washed off the map.
This year brought its own flooding problems, with a pair of flooding events about a week apart — June 28 and July 5 — bringing damage to far-flung Southeast Minnesota destinations such as the Kasson-Mantorville area to Zumbro Falls (again), Pine Island, Lanesboro and Wabasha.
But perhaps no one suffered as much as area farmers, who saw the nonstop rain as a hindrance to getting into their fields.
"This year's been one of the more challenging ones I've experienced," said Scott Winslow, chairman of the Minnesota Corn Research & Promotion Council.
Winslow, who planted about 300 acres of corn and 90 acres of soybeans this year, said the trouble for farmers started "right out of the gate because everything was so wet."
"It was hard to get a window for planting, a window for getting your herbicides on, a window for harvest," he said. "We had early snows."
The 2019 versions of May, June, July, September and October were all top 10 wettest of those months on record. This after the 2018-19 winter topped the heaviest recorded snowfall of any winter on record, with the vast majority of those 86.8 inches falling from mid-January onward.
Winslow said it's not hard to still find rows of corn in the fields because, between the moist ground and the snow, farmers have been unable to harvest big swaths of their crops.
"People tore up their corn fields trying to cut silage, trying to cut and bail hay," he said.
At least those acres got planted, he said. Often, farmers found ponds where crops grew just the year before.
Capt. Ryan Ostreng, deputy emergency management director for the city of Rochester, said his office has worked to make sure people are alerted in flood situations, but thanks to the flood control infrastructure in Rochester, much of the city was safe from floodwaters.
"The big thing is to make sure people are prepared and adequately covered with their insurance," Ostreng said. "That's something that's probably important to prepare for the future. Make sure you understand what your homeowners insurance covers."
McKern said he hopes 2020 will be a normal year, whatever that means.
"I'd like to see all four seasons," he said. "A winter that stays in wintertime, an actual spring, a summer where it's warm and a cool fall."