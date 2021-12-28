SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local

What a snowplow driver wants you to know

MnDOT plow driver Joseph Callan talks about hitting the road during a storm, what he wishes other motorists wouldn't do, and the satisfaction of a well-plowed road.

01 Asked and Answered - Joseph Callan
Joseph Callan, a transportation generalist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
December 28, 2021 05:30 AM
Share

When the snow starts to fall, that's when Joseph Callan gets to work.

A transportation generalist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Callan can be your best friend on a snowy day. He drives a snowplow for the state agency, clearing the roads during and after a storm. Specifically, he plows the stretch of U.S. Highway 63 between Stewartville and U.S. Highway 52, including Minnesota Highway 30 around the airport.

This winter will mark his sixth year with MnDOT.

Having driven commercial vehicles since he was 21, Callan considers himself lucky to have the job at MnDOT, and takes pride in the work he does maintaining and calibrating the trucks, and clearing a road for those who need to travel.

02 Asked and Answered - Joseph Callan
Joseph Callan, a transportation generalist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How many miles do you drive at night when there’s a big snowfall?

ADVERTISEMENT

"Usually our shift is 12 hours, and during that time you can see anywhere between 150 and 300 miles depending on how heavy the snow is or how severe the storm is. But generally you’ll see us right around 225 miles in that time. When we have iron down, we’re not going to go over 30 mph."

Also Read
BIZ-AUTO-TESLA-EARNS-LA
Business
Tesla adds $144 billion to market value after record deliveries
Worldwide deliveries totaled 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, well ahead of the average analyst estimate of roughly 263,000 vehicles, and topping the company’s previous record of 241,300 from the prior quarter.
January 04, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Matt Turner and Brendan Case / Bloomberg News
021821.S.RPB.DE.COTTER.GBB.04099.jpg
Prep
High School Girls Basketball Focus: Cotter, Sandcork making their move
Winona Cotter's Sofia Sandcork has been a major reason why the Ramblers are playing as well as any team in southeastern Minnesota right now.
January 04, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
IMG_7729.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Rochester student expands her advocacy to the international stage
"I’ve always had a need for justice. It’s something that means a lot to me because it’s not just fighting for myself. It’s not just fighting for my family. It’s fighting for the people in the community," said Salma Abdi.
January 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Faster, Callan explained, and the sand gets thrown off the road, which wastes taxpayer dollars.

What is the biggest part of the job, aside from driving the plow?

"Before the storm, everyone’s given a chance to go through their truck. You’re making sure your cutting edges are going to last through the storm."

"I’m in charge of calibrating each truck every year here in Rochester. So I’m going through and making sure when we’re telling it to put out 400 pounds (of sand and salt) a lane mile, that it’s not going to put out less or more than that."

What was the worst storm you remember?

"A couple of years ago we had that blizzard, I think it was about two years ago. I remember within 30 minutes hearing about five of my fellow plow drivers getting stuck. They went off the road. At that point I was on I-90, and the only way I made it back, because I was plowing in Stewartville, is I looked for those 1/10th-mile markers. I knew to stay between them and look for the ones on my right-hand side, and I stayed just to the left of them, and I did that for about 7 miles to make it back into town."

Despite the height of the trucks, Callan said visibility, especially with the truck's flashing lights reflecting off the falling snow, is "not so great."

ADVERTISEMENT

“And that’s why we go slow," he said.

What do motorists do on the road that you wish they wouldn’t?

"It’s something I call 'crowd the plow.’ Especially when we get on an intersection. When we hit 5 mph, our sander automatically shuts off because we don’t want to pile a bunch of sand there. So when I start going and hit 5 mph, I will start throwing sand automatically right on their car."

Callan said drivers are safer behind a plow, and he worries when someone tries to pass him on the road or drives in a blind spot.

"If I hit a snow drift, even at 20 mph, I can be moved into the next lane without any notice," he said. "You get into a snow drift at least 3 feet tall, which you can out on some of the highways, if there’s ice underneath, it can push some of our smaller trucks out into the next lane."

Have you ever hit anything like a parked car if it was buried under the snow that you couldn’t see?

"Luckily no. I’m sure I’ve hit a mailbox or two."

Drivers usually take the same route from one year to the next, so even in a blizzard, wherever he's plowing, it's a road he knows well, Callan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a storm, he and his colleagues will go back to widen turn lanes, clean snow from spots where they're no storage space and haul the snow in dump trucks to make more room for the next storm.

What is the best part about driving a plow?

"When the storm stops and you see this just beautiful white blanket of snow on the ground, and you go through and you clear it, you see your job is done," Callan said. "The next person coming down the road, it could be my wife, it could be my grandfather, and I’ve just made it that much safer for them to get where they’re going."

Asked and Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com.

Related Topics: STEWARTVILLE-RACINEASKED AND ANSWEREDTRANSPORTATIONEXCLUSIVE
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts