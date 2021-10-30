What about making changes to Highway 14 east of Rochester?

After years of planning, designing, purchasing of right-of-way, and finally construction, that dangerous, two-lane segment of U.S. Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center is about to be replaced with a new four-lane, divided highway that is much safer. Is MnDOT considering doing something similar between Rochester and Eyota, heading east on Highway 14? -- Commuter Heading the Other Way

You're probably aware that the new version of U.S. Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center opens soon. It'll go from two lanes of traffic that have long been dangerous to four divides lanes with cable guards in between.

Furthermore, MnDOT is in the planning stages of upgrading the section from Kasson to Rochester, which will include several overpasses and interchanges, and the removal of at-grade access points like driveways, road intersections and field access sites.

When that's done – don't hold your breath, the state still hasn't appropriated funding – you want to know if MnDOT will keep making Highway 14 changes east of Rochester?

I talked to MnDOT District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty and project manager Tory Thompson.

Thompson said that east of Rochester, Highway 14 is much closer to Interstate 90, so travelers who are going longer distances generally drive a mile or so south of Highway 14 and hop on I-90.

The distance between Highway 14 and I-90 at Eyota is 4 miles. It's about 30 miles out by Dodge Center.

"Those that want to travel at higher speeds will scoot down to 90," Thompson said.

Additionally, safety improvements have been made on Highway 14 near Eyota, namely the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 14 and Minnesota Highway 42.

Thompson said the amount of traffic on Highway 14 between Owatonna and Rochester will be increasing over the next few years. And MnDOT is planning on upgrading Highway 14 west of Mankato to New Ulm, so the Highway 14 work will continue, although just not in Southeast Minnesota once MnDOT has finished its upgrades near Rochester.

