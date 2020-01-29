Recycling can be complicated.
With good intentions, people often throw the wrong things in their curbside carts.
For instance, plastic bags should never be thrown in a curbside recycling cart. They wrap around the equipment at the facilities that sort recyclables, which are known as Materials Recovery Facilities, or MRFs.
Lithium and rechargeable batteries should be treated as hazardous waste as they can start fires in the backs of garbage and recycling trucks, at MRFs, and other waste facilities.
Learn what can go in your recycling carts: