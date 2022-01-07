What happens to the YMCA building, land?

What happens to the YMCA building in southwest Rochester now that it’s closing at the end of the month ?

Good question. Nobody seems to know right now and the answer probably won’t be known for awhile.

When asked, Mike Lavin, vice president for the YMCA North, the association that the Rochester Y belongs to, said there are no plans at the moment.

“What I can tell you is that there haven’t been any definitive plans at this time,” Lavin said. “That’s a different division of our organization that will be evaluating that.”

According to Olmsted County records, the assessed estimated value of the land and Y building for tax purposes is $5.98 million. The land is valued at $2.5 million.

Any question about the future of YMCA land and building likely starts with the University of Minnesota Rochester, which has had a close partnership with the Y over the years.

UMR and the Y had planned to collaborate to build an all-purpose building that would serve as the centerpiece of a new campus at the south end of downtown along First Avenue.

But the pandemic shattered those plans. The long-stalled UMR masterplan created in 2014 also envisioned that the Y would form part of the UMR “education district.”

The U has bought up a number of parcels in that end of town in order to create the campus. Asked if the U or UMR was planning to buy up the Y land and building, University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor Lori Carrell said she didn’t think so.

“I don’t anticipate that, but I need more information, like everybody else,” Carrell said. “We are exploring partnerships with that subdistrict. It matters what happens to that building. But we don’t know that information yet.”

The Y-UMR partnership goes back to 2009-2010, when the U brought its first class of students to the downtown campus.

And during that time, UMR students were eligible for Y memberships. As of this fall, 772 of UMR’s 967 students were eligible for Y memberships, said Molly Olson, UMR director of communication and marketing. Students pay a $90 recreation fee for a membership.

Carrell said UMR has a team exploring short-term recreational opportunities for students. Spring semester starts Jan. 18 for UMR, and closure of the Y facility is set for the end of the month.

“We’ll be doing (fitness activities) in alternative locations,” she said. “And we anticipate a wide array of recreational programs.”

Carrell said the partnership between UMR and the Rochester Y will continue.

“The Y has been a wonderful partner for the University of Minnesota, especially here in Rochester for a very long time and the Rochester campus,” Carrell said. “They’ve been our partner from our inception. We really do share values around human development, the development of human potential and diversity, equity and well-being. So that partnership will continue. And it will take new forms.”

