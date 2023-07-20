What is an oopsism? National expert comes to Rochester to explain and cure 'foot-in-mouth' disease

ROCHESTER — Terry Nelson is a foremost authority on Oopsisms.

An oopsism is a foot-in-mouth remark. It’s saying something before you know what you’re going to say. It is blurting out a remark, sometimes with painful and hurtful consequences, before you can check at the door.

We’ve all been guilty of it.

Nelson, an associate dean of the University of Alaska, says such remarks are a widespread but unfortunate feature of daily conversations. She will be discussing the art of effective communication in a series of workshops called “#Oopsisms: Effectively Communicating Across Cultures in the 21st Century” in Rochester.

The first workshop will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 at 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills NW. Workshops will also be held on four more occasions at Charlies Eatery and Pub at the Hillcrest Shopping Center, 1654 US Highway 52: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

People can register online at National Community Resource Center, a Rochester-based nonprofit. The NCRC is sponsoring the five events. Admission is $20 per event.

Wendell Amstutz, founder of the NCRC, said his organization decided to invite Nelson to Rochester and hold workshops after one of its board members, Paul Larson, encountered Nelson at a seminar and found what she had to say “exceptional.”

“She’s a national leader when it comes to dealing with oopsisms, which is a major part of listening, how we respond to oopsisms,” Amstutz said.

“Microaggressions” is the term often used to describe exchanges that convey slights, snubs or insults, whether intentional or unintentional, toward persons “based solely upon their marginalized group membership.”

Nelson said she had been teaching racism and implicit bias for almost 10 years in a largely white institution when she discovered the term microaggression tended to stall and inhibit classroom discussion.

“Students were less likely to participate fully and share their knowledge during class discussions when the term was used,” she said.

So she coined the word oopsism to describe the “unintentional blunder” by anyone that could be interpreted as a negative “ism.” Whatever the ism, be it ageism, sexism, racism, homophobia, or elitism, the effect is to create a “mental and physical discomfort for the receiver.”

“Oopsisms can occur with individuals within the same group or outside one’s group. In other words, oopsisms do not discriminate,” Nelson writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson cited a study conducted in partnership with Fortune magazine that found seven out of 10 workers stated that they would be upset by a microaggression and half said they would consider leaving their job.

Amstutz said the intention of the workshop is to explore “how we respond when we put our foot in the mouth.”

“Can we simply say, ‘you know what. I’m sorry I said this. I was wrong,’” Amstutz said. “And as the listener, we need to grant them grace.”