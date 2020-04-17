Rochester city officials are asking local hotels to abandon policies against providing rooms to local residents.

Right behind health care, hospitality is Rochester's next largest industry.

Several Rochester parks were bustling before Sunday’s snowfall, and activity is expected to return as officials continue to stress the need to maintain safe distances.

A moratorium on parking-meter enforcement is starting to crowd downtown businesses providing…

Rochester Public Transit is making adjustments to make room for social distancing.

Rochester International Airport is eligible for nearly $2.5 million in federal emergency resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings held through remote access during the week of April 20 include:

Rochester

• City Council, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. An Economic Development Authority meeting will be held following the council meeting. The meetings will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas, and the city’s planning department is providing a call-in number for people wanting to participate in the planned public hearing.

Olmsted County

• Administrative Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. A recording of the meeting will be posted at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 2 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. A recording of the meeting will be posted at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. The meeting livestream at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. Meeting will livestream at YouTube.com/ISD535.