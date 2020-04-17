Rochester expects to see as much as $28 million in reduced city revenue this year, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The estimate covers all revenue sources in the city’s $587 million budget, according to a report prepared by City Administrator Steve Rymer, who said the anticipated lost revenue ranges from $17 million to $28 million.
“At the same time, we have identified $27 million to $36 million in personnel savings, department cost containment, use of contingency, use of reserves, and new COVID-19 revenue from the federal government,” he wrote in the document set for Rochester City Council review during its 3:30 p.m. meeting Monday.
THE LOSSES
The largest anticipated revenue losses reflect changes in the local economy and working practices.
The lodging taxes collected from hotel and motel stays are estimated to drop by $2.5 million to $3.8 million as rooms sit empty. The 2020 budget had anticipated collecting $6 million for the general fund this year.
Rymer’s report indicates making debt payments on the $84 million Mayo Civic Center expansion will be a priority with the lodging funds that are collected. The city also has contracted to provide $3.8 million in lodging tax revenue annually for operations and marketing of the facility.
The city anticipates another $1.8 million to $3.9 million will be lost in public transit revenue due to reduced ridership and the city’s current fare-free policy, which is aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
Recent changes to parking policies are expected to contribute to a $1.8 million to $3 million drop in revenue. The city issued a 30-day moratorium on meter enforcement on March 23, and contract parkers in city ramps have been able to request a suspension of fees, due to temporary business closings.
The Rochester International Airport also anticipates $2.3 million to $3.2 million in revenue losses.
Meanwhile, the city’s recreational revenue could see a $1.1 million to $2.9 million decline, depending on when golf courses and recreational facilities are allowed to reopen.
Last week, Dale McCamish, the city’s recreation and facilities division head, told the Park Board that work on deferred maintenance has been happening during the closures that started March 13, and he anticipates facilities will be ready to open when given the option.
Other anticipated revenue losses tied to COVID-19 include $500,000 to $1.7 million in fees related to licenses, permits and charges for special services, as well as $650,000 to $1.3 million in payments from properties exempt from traditional taxes.
Another $3 million loss in sewer revenue is expected, but only 35 percent of it is reportedly related to the pandemic. The remaining $1.95 million loss is tied to the closing of Seneca Foods, Kemps and AMPI operations.
RESPONSE
The city has already started taking action to limit the impact of the anticipated revenue reductions and fill the budget gaps.
Rymer estimates $2.25 million has been saved through a hiring freeze and by delaying planned hires for essential positions.
Other cost containment efforts reportedly are saving $4 million to $5 million, and a reduction in tax-supported capital improvements is proposed to save $250,000.
The city expects to receive $2.5 million in federal airport support and another $7.2 million for transit operations and transportation support, while also advocating for additional state and federal assistance.
Rymer reports another $10 million to $18 million could be found in excess fund balances in the city.
Additionally, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton reported this week city departments were asked to provide plans for 5 percent or 15 percent budget cuts.
Rymer said he plans for a detailed discussion Monday to outline the potential revenue impact.
“It is anticipated the second budget discussion will occur at the May 4 City Council meeting, where the focus will be on a recommendation to address the estimated revenue reduction,” he added.