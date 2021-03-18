SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

What is done with leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine?

Local officials have a strategy for leftover COVID-19 vaccine: Don't have any.

012121.N.RPB.MAYOWOOD.VACCINE.176.jpg
A vaccination is prepared to be administered. (file photo/Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 18, 2021 02:53 PM
Share

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, there’s no such thing as “leftovers.”

Health officials say that when vials of the vaccine are opened, healthcare providers have about six hours to administer it before it's no longer viable.

Doses that aren’t given to people must be reported to the Minnesota Department of Health.

ALSO READ: Nearly 25 percent of Olmsted County is fully vaccinated

Statewide, about 320 doses have been discarded and not administered as of Thursday, said Devin Henry, deputy communications director at MDH. That’s out of about 2 million doses administered.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s one of the reasons area healthcare providers haven’t opened walk-in clinics or been able to schedule vaccinations months ahead of time.

“That’s why we’re not putting calendars out weeks and weeks in advance, because we need to know not only how much vaccine we’re getting but in what format so we can schedule the correct amount,” said Melanie Swift, co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution workgroup.

The clinic and other providers have “standby” groups of people who are available for vaccination if there are more doses than people signed up for a vaccination clinic.

Mayo Clinic has administered about 100,000 doses as of Thursday and has not discarded a single dose, Swift added.

Tom Graham, of Olmsted Medical Center, said the medical center fills its vaccination slots to match the number of doses it receives, also has patients on standby lists and hasn’t wasted a dose either.

“We have plans if there are no-shows,” Graham said.

Due in part because of the time-sensitive nature of the vaccines, there are no plans for a mass walk-in vaccination clinic any time soon, said Amy Evans, COVID-19 planning section chief with Olmsted County Public Health.

Instead OMC, Mayo Clinic and public health are working from their patient lists and employers who are in the categories of people eligible to receive the vaccine to schedule clinics. MDH and pharmacies also are working to reach eligible people, but Evans said not everyone who is eligible has been reached.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are still some gaps, it’s not a fool-proof system,” Evans said.

As farmers and other agriculture producers gain eligibility, the difficulty will increase, she said.

“It’s not like we can contact one employer and schedule 100 people to come in,” she said.

The time sensitive nature of administering the vaccines has led to some pharmacies giving vaccinations to people on a first-come, first-serve basis to prevent waste.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSNEWSMD
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link