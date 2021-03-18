What is done with leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine?

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, there’s no such thing as “leftovers.”

Health officials say that when vials of the vaccine are opened, healthcare providers have about six hours to administer it before it's no longer viable.

Doses that aren’t given to people must be reported to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Statewide, about 320 doses have been discarded and not administered as of Thursday, said Devin Henry, deputy communications director at MDH. That’s out of about 2 million doses administered.

That’s one of the reasons area healthcare providers haven’t opened walk-in clinics or been able to schedule vaccinations months ahead of time.

“That’s why we’re not putting calendars out weeks and weeks in advance, because we need to know not only how much vaccine we’re getting but in what format so we can schedule the correct amount,” said Melanie Swift, co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution workgroup.

The clinic and other providers have “standby” groups of people who are available for vaccination if there are more doses than people signed up for a vaccination clinic.

Mayo Clinic has administered about 100,000 doses as of Thursday and has not discarded a single dose, Swift added.

Tom Graham, of Olmsted Medical Center, said the medical center fills its vaccination slots to match the number of doses it receives, also has patients on standby lists and hasn’t wasted a dose either.

“We have plans if there are no-shows,” Graham said.

Due in part because of the time-sensitive nature of the vaccines, there are no plans for a mass walk-in vaccination clinic any time soon, said Amy Evans, COVID-19 planning section chief with Olmsted County Public Health.

Instead OMC, Mayo Clinic and public health are working from their patient lists and employers who are in the categories of people eligible to receive the vaccine to schedule clinics. MDH and pharmacies also are working to reach eligible people, but Evans said not everyone who is eligible has been reached.

“There are still some gaps, it’s not a fool-proof system,” Evans said.

As farmers and other agriculture producers gain eligibility, the difficulty will increase, she said.

“It’s not like we can contact one employer and schedule 100 people to come in,” she said.

The time sensitive nature of administering the vaccines has led to some pharmacies giving vaccinations to people on a first-come, first-serve basis to prevent waste.

