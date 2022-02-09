School district hears plenty on proposed budget cuts

ROCHESTER — There is no shortage of opinions about the proposed budget cuts at Rochester Public Schools.

As part of an effort to trim more than $20 million from the district's budget over the next few years, the district reached out to various stakeholder groups — students, parents, teachers and principals — for input on the situation. Part of that process happened through direct meetings with individuals. A lot of it happened through a survey the district provided on its website.

Overall, more than 400 people gave their opinions on the matter.

Below is a selection of what some thought about the situation, as provided through the webform survey. Within each of the four broad questions were a number of themes that became apparent.

1. What strengths do you see in the proposal?

Prioritizing students



"I appreciate that the cuts are trying to stay away from the students directly."

"Spreading the cuts out over the different departments. limited classroom impact."

"Removing or reducing some positions of individuals not working directly with students. Reducing instructional coach positions."

Administration



"Reducing admin and instructional coaches is great. We need more people that directly work with kids."

"Many of the suggested cuts are at the administrative level where we appear to be top-heavy."

"I appreciate that the items on the 'top' of the list are central office and unfilled positions that would (theoretically) have a smaller impact on students."

Discontinuing programs/leases

"It’s good that the district is cutting a low interest program and getting rid of a couple of leases."

"I think cutting the budget for little used programs (INCubatoredu) and staff for PSEO students are valid suggestions."

Others:



"It's difficult to think of any of these as strengths as they mean my colleagues and/or myself could lose my job and most certainly that our students will receive less support. I will say that I appreciate the fact that the reductions seem to reflect every single area so it's not just concentrated in one section/area."

2. What weaknesses do you see in the proposal?

Special education cuts



"Reducing funding that directly impacts students. Special Education is especially important as these students have legally required supports and to tell staff we just can't provide what students needs is not okay."

"The majority of the cuts were in the sped department. I truly feel that you are not looking at the full child and the needs. The cuts proposed cut paraprofessionals, support staff (social workers, counselors, coaches, paras, new programs and any new teachers that are needed). You are also expanding the class number to include more, which again is not a benefit to the students. When you cut sped areas, are we looking at what laws we would be infringing on???"

"So many reductions in special education. I do not have a child with special needs, but this strikes me as an exceptionally vulnerable population that frequently struggles to secure very limited resources. This does not strike me as the right place to make cuts."

Instructional coaches/paraprofessionals



"I am terrified to think of the cuts to coaching from both my perspective as a current coach and also how I much I valued my coach as a teacher. Currently, I have teachers in tears daily. Teachers that are sharing that they can't sleep and that they don't know if they can do it any longer. Coaching has become a life line for some teachers and if the teacher does better then the student does better."

"Reducing instructional coaches is a definite weakness. To say that they do not have an impact on students is incorrect. The Instructional Coaches are essential to assist new teachers and veteran teachers to help them feel supported in their work."

Administration



"I do not think there was as much emphasis on cutting "extra" people, those that do not serve students directly. For example all instructional coaches, many positions at the Edison Building. Let's start with positions that don't service kids on a day to day basis."

"We are spending too much money at the top. Too many admin in each building and too many instructional coaches (who are often doing paraprofessional work)."

"Administrative reductions should occur at the district level and not at the building level. RPS seems to be VERY top heavy with high salaries for the cabinet and sub-cabinet. Those salaries could be better used to support teachers and students."

3. What other ideas for improvement do you have

Administration



"Rather than look at ways you can eliminate programs, decrease social workers and counselors, and change the staffing formula, how about you look at making changes further up the ladder. Never once was there mention of decreasing the principal or assistant principal formulas. Never once was there mention that those in leadership (principals, assistant principals, superintendent, financial director) will not get their annual raise."

Construction/facility use



"If the district cannot pay for the new buildings — sell one or lease one out for use."

"Stop new building construction."

"Have we evaluated pausing on construction projects?"

"Maybe stop construction or new buildings or sell them as apparently we no longer need extra schools without enough students."

Reducing positions



"Please eliminate instructional coaching positions."

"We could get rid of instructional coaches. They get paid a lot and don't do a lot. There could be a teacher in each building that gets a small stipend to send resources to staff and support."

"Eliminating or reducing instructional coaches is eliminating teachers. This is not a good idea. Also, if they are reduced or cut, who will support our new staff, our struggling staff, or our experienced teachers who want to grow and implement new things in the classroom?"

4. What questions do you have?

State Funding

