What is that thing going up along Seventh Street in Rochester?

Oh Wise One: What is being built at Seventh Street Northeast and Broadway next to the car lot. I see crews working nearly every day (Saturdays, included), but there's no sign next to the project about what this might be. — Construction Junkie.

Dear CJ,

Just to make sure we're talking about the same thing, I drove past the intersection in question to have a look.

That little corner, bordered by Sixth Street and Seventh Street Northeast, and First Avenue Northeast, which angles between the two across from Krause Lumber, was purchased in December by Silver Lake Crossing LLC, a company owned by Nathan Stencil, a South Dakota developer who has developed properties in South Dakota and the Twin Cities.

Stencil also purchased the former Perkins site near Civic Center Drive.

At both locations, he has plans to develop apartment buildings, something of which folks in-the-know say Rochester desperately needs more.

This particular project, tentatively called Silver Lake Crossings, is a six-story apartment complex nicely situated near Silver Lake and downtown. In August 2022, the project was described in more detail as luxury units that include 45 studio apartments, 31 one-bedroom units and 33 two-bedroom apartments.

How soon it gets done is anyone's guess, but with crews working six days a week, I'd bet this building starts to take shape very soon.

And, CJ, if you're keeping an eye on construction around the Med City, don't forget to occasionally glance toward the former Perkins on Civic Center Drive. Initial concerns over parking spaces and other zoning issues were solved a while ago, but building permits and some standard red tape are all that stand in the way of construction there, too. Stencil and his group plan to build apartments there as well.

Whether all these apartments — the two projects will total about 220 units — make a dent in the housing shortage or not, well, even Answer Man doesn't have the answer there.

