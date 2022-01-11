What not to do on your way to court: Hit a squad car

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man who was on his way to court Monday afternoon, Jan. 10, 2022, is now facing new charges after he allegedly hit a marked Olmsted County Sheriff's Office squad car stopped at a red light.

Christopher Allen Sullivan, 21, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and a misdemeanor instructional permit violation. He made his first appearance in court on the charges Tuesday morning.

Neither Sullivan nor the deputy were injured in the crash.

A deputy in a marked squad car was stopped on Third Avenue Southeast at a red light at the intersection of Third Avenue and 12th Street Southeast in Rochester when he "felt and heard something hit his squad car from the rear," according to the criminal complaint.

The deputy approached the vehicle, which had its windows open, and could "smell a very strong odor of marijuana even before reaching" the vehicle, the criminal complaint says. When asked about the smell, the driver, identified as Sullivan, reportedly said he had smoked marijuana but there was none in the car. Sullivan told the deputy he was free to search the vehicle.

Additional law enforcement arrived and while another deputy began to search the vehicle, Sullivan reportedly began walking away even after being told he was not free to leave. Sullivan reportedly resisted the officer, pulling his arm away and then wildly kicking at deputies before he attempted to put both of his feet on the door frame of the squad car to prevent himself from being placed inside.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said Tuesday morning that no marijuana was found in Sullivan's vehicle.