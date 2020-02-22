Nearly two years of work on an updated sewer plan will be presented to the Rochester City Council on Monday.
The city’s last plan was completed in 1996.
“The plan identifies deficiencies in the current sanitary collection system that need to be addressed for future development, along with new trunk extensions needed for additional development,” states a memo from Public Works project development manager Matt Crawford. “The plan also provides the costs to complete the needed projects and the preferred option to fund the projects.”
Estimated rates for developing trunk sewers, based on developable acres served, range from $2,865 an acre in the Willow Creek area to $38,000 in the South Zumbro district, according to the 49-page plan prepared by engineering consultants at WHKS.
During its weekly study session, at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, the council will review the findings.
With discussion of the plan, Public Works staff is also expected to ask the council for direction on how to deal with growth in areas not already connected to wastewater services.
The issue has been raised in discussions surrounding the Rochester Public Schools proposal for a new school on land commonly known as Hart Farms, which is along 40th Street Southwest, west of 18th Avenue. The site sits outside city limits, but the school district is proposing annexation.
The district has a $2.9 million purchase agreement for 150 acres of land but has stated it only plans to request annexation of 80 acres, which are within boundaries considered for expansion by 2040 under the city’s comprehensive plan. The proposed annexation is slated to be reviewed on March 11 by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
In January, Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer suggested the district’s plans could spur development that would tax limited infrastructure and alter the city’s plans for future sewer needs.
The updated sewer plan indicates expansion into the area isn’t considered as a top priority and is considered a longer-term project to provide for future development.
Meanwhile, the Rochester School Board continues to study options for new property.
The board is planning a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to conduct a closed session to discuss an alternate property in Northeast Rochester, Mark Kramer, an Iowa-based developer has offered the land, according to Heather Nessler, RPS executive director of communications, marketing and technology.
Kramer has offered the district up to 40 acres on approximately 500 acres he owns north of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest, between 50th and 60th avenues.
Nessler said no immediate action is expected as a result of Monday’s meeting, but the board is planning a goal-setting retreat at 5:30 p.m. Monday, following the special board meeting.