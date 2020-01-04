Lime scooters covered 63,078 miles during a 15-week trial in Rochester.
Jaymi Wilson, a project manager for city administration, said the pilot-program results deem the project a success in the eyes of the scooter-rental company, which could seek to return motorized scooters to city streets this year.
“They are interested,” she said.
Limes will start popping up in downtown Rochester on Thursday.
The scooters saw their busiest period during the first weeks following the Aug. 1 launch of the program on Rochester streets, with a peak of nearly 6,000 trips a week during the second and third full weeks of operation.
It was during the same period that the number of riders peaked for two weeks at nearly 3,000.
Overall, 12,853 riders logged 50,641 trips.
With the data in hand, Wilson said the city continues to collect feedback from scooter users and other community members.
On Monday, the Rochester City Council will be asked during its 3:30 p.m. study session to consider options for the future of motorized scooter rentals in the city.
Current city ordinances would allow any rental company to drop the two-wheeled devices on city streets, but Wilson said it’s not ideal.
“That is not something we want,” she said.
Recommendations include requiring scooter-rental companies to enter an agreement with the city for operation. The city could issue a call for proposals related to future operations.
Other proposed ordinance changes include establishing hours for operating scooters, creating designated parking areas and banning the use of cellphones while on a scooter.
Wilson said the city would also continue to collect data on operations to monitor use and trends.
The numbers from the recent trial indicate ridership started to drop off after the first month. Wilson said that indicates the novelty wore off after the first month and commuters became the most frequent users by the end of the trial.
In September, the number of weekly riders dropped to a little more than half of the August peak, and by the end of October, the number of weekly riders was less than 750.
While most trips occurred in the city’s downtown core, a map of trips in the last month of the pilot program shows commuters were using the devices to access Mayo Clinic’s west parking lot on Second Street Southwest, as well as areas near Broadway Avenue south of 20th Street Southeast.
In addition to reviewing the scooter data and potential ordinance changes, the City Council will also be looking at bike-sharing operations and the recent addition of HourCar services in the city.
The transportation options are part of an effort to diversify commuter options in the city.
Destination Medical Center goals established in 2015 seek to increase the percentage of commuters using buses and other modes of transit to enter downtown Rochester.
At the time, an estimated 25,000 vehicle trips were made into the DMC district, comprising 71 percent of all trips. The 2040 goal is to reduce the percentage to 43%, which would mean 26,800 vehicle trips into the city’s core each day.