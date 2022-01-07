What should I expect at the upcoming precinct caucuses next month?

I see there's some upcoming caucuses slated for Feb. 1. Can you explain what a caucus is and why we should go to them instead of just voting in the primaries and general election? — Hacked off at politics

If you're fed up with the partisan attacks we see and hear each day from Washington, D.C., and St. Paul, I've got good news about the upcoming precinct caucuses scheduled for a church meeting room, school gym or township building near you. The caucuses are all about each political party and their party platforms (manifestos), and less about bipartisan cooperation.

Wait, you say. That's the opposite of what I want?

Well, yes, but also not really.

You see, because the caucuses are the neighborhood, grass-roots, you-my-good-friend-have-a-say level of politics that is missing when you cast a vote during an election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want to suggest a new direction for your preferred flavor of politics, like a new law that lawmakers don't get paid for special sessions, thereby ensuring they get their work done in the regular session? You can suggest that as a party platform at the caucus.

Do you think there needs to be a specific change made for the state's tax system? Make that suggestion at the caucus.

Your neighbors will vote your idea up or down, and if it's approved, then the idea moves to the next step — the basic political organizing unit ... think your state senate district or county — and could even find its way to your party's state convention.

Want to stump for a candidate in your party to get nominated? That's done at the caucus.

In fact, as David Hann, chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party noted, more often than not, whomever is nominated from their respective state convention usually goes on to win the nomination at the primary, which this year will be held Aug. 9.

"The caucus process has existed for years and is substantially unchanged," Hann said, keeping his answers bipartisan. "That's where you elect party leaders and select delegates for the conventions. Those delegates will select the candidates for their party."

The caucus, he added, is basically a neighborhood gathering, and everyone is free to come.

Hann said that while voting is taking an active role in the political process, going to a caucus and selecting local individuals who represent your beliefs to the party — or volunteering to be that person yourself — is a deeper dive into politics and advocating for the changes you personally want to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s the way that people who want to be more involved in the political process, for them to get involved," Hann said.

Peter Bartz-Gallagher, communications director with the Minnesota Secretary of State office, said caucuses are set up to choose volunteers who will organize political activities in the precinct, vote for candidates you want to support, and discuss issues and ideas for the party to support. Also, those convention delegates who endorse candidates are selected.

So, where do you go and when? Well, the caucuses will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 1. As to where you'll go, you'll need to log into the Secretary of State's website at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/how-elections-work/precinct-caucuses after Jan. 12 to get the location of your local caucus.

Answer Man will not seek and will not accept any party's nomination for office. He's happy to serve the public answering your questions. Send them to answerman@postbulletin.com.