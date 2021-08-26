What’s a COVID emergency? Rochester council faces question amid mask debate

A week after Rochester Mayor Kim Norton implemented a short-lived mask mandate, questions linger about what warrants an emergency amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m still struggling with (determining) at what point we might want to take action and lay the groundwork for an emergency order, even if it doesn’t have masking in it,” Norton said.

She asked Interim City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage to prepare two potential emergency documents, one with a masking requirement and one without, in case quick action is needed.

Several Rochester City Council members have said they don’t think the city is there yet.

Like watching a slow-moving tornado

“I do not believe it’s an emergency,” council member Shaun Palmer said, citing the city’s home-rule charter, which guides city operations. “The section of the charter is for fire, flood, tornado, riots. It states unforeseen and immediate action.”

He said the current situation is neither. Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick agrees.

“We’ve known about the variants for six months,” she said, referencing the COVID-19 delta variant that is being credited for the current increase in viral spread throughout the region.

She and Palmer said the ability to vaccinate is a key factor in avoiding an emergency similar to the one declared in early 2020.

Council member Molly Dennis, however, sides with Norton, saying a declaration will reduce the spread of COVID among children and others who cannot be vaccinated.

“I consider this an emergency situation, and I believe prevention is important to save lives,” she said.

The Rochester City Council holds a meeting at the city-county Government Center in Rochester Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, to discuss a Declaration of Emergency issued by Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. The Declaration of Local Emergency, which was issued on Tuesday morning, requires individuals to wear masks in all indoor settings within the city of Rochester where medically vulnerable individuals or children under the age of 12 are expected to be present. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The situation could be compared to watching a slow-moving tornado approach from far away, with some arguing emergency action is needed because the twister could hit the city, and others saying they want to wait to see if the tornado changes course before determining the appropriate response.

Some level of the wait-and-see approach appears to be a common stance for the council.

“The question of whether or not it is an emergency is complex,” council member Nick Campion siad. “I would say the largest facet of my consideration is whether our public safety systems are still able to meet the community’s needs. To this point, our hospitals and city public safety departments have been expertly managing the situation.

“If the circumstances change and our safety systems are unable to provide for the safety and health of the public, that would be an emergency. The situation is fluid and serious, so this has to be continuously re-evaluated.”

Increasing cases

The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Olmsted County had 380 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over seven days ending Tuesday, a rate that’s increased by 20.6 percent.

New COVID-related hospitalizations are at 43 for the same period, filling 3.28 of every 100 beds in the county.

The numbers are being tracked by local health officials.

Mayo Clinic experts use modeling to predict potential changes in case numbers throughout the country and on a county-by-county basis.

On Wednesday, the related website indicated Olmsted County had an average of 56 new daily cases, but forecast that number would climb to 95 in two weeks.

The increase in cases has spurred Mayo Clinic to increase mask requirements and limit visitors in its care facilities, but elective procedures have not been limited like they were last year.

“We continue to pay close attention to COVID-19 predictive modeling and will manage our resources appropriately based on capacity and patient needs,” said Kelley Luckstein of Mayo Clinic’s Department of Public Affairs.

Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs said monitoring the data is important but it remains difficult to define when an emergency starts.

“I don’t think I’ve used the word ‘emergency,’ but I am concerned about the increasing case rate we are seeing, particularly for anyone that hasn’t been vaccinated yet,” he said.

Comparing past orders

The county’s March 17, 2020, emergency declaration hasn’t lapsed, according to County Administrator Heidi Welsch, but the state’s order ended July 1, 2021, which triggered the end of Rochester’s declaration.

The three emergency declarations, along with a national order, occurred days after COVID-19 was first discovered in Olmsted County.

The orders were largely enacted to provide flexibility in responding to what was seen as a growing threat.

“One of the huge differences between last year and this year, aside from the underlying circumstances themselves, is that an emergency declaration is about activating resources and deploying resources in a way that you would not be able to do without an emergency order,” Spindler-Krage said.

Council member Patrick Keane said that’s the goal of such a declaration.

“I do think an emergency is almost like martial law,” he said. “It is a tool to be used when our normal public safety or food systems or medical systems are failing. What you need to do then is step in and declare an emergency.”

Seeking options

Council President Brooke Carlson, who joined Dennis in supporting Norton’s order last week with hopes of refining the mask requirement, said a path forward should focus on areas where children and others who cannot be vaccinated are at the highest risk.

City Council President Brooke Carlson speaks during a meeting at the city-county Government Center in Rochester Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, to discuss a Declaration of Emergency issued by Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. The Declaration of Local Emergency, which was issued on Tuesday morning, requires individuals to wear masks in all indoor settings within the city of Rochester where medically vulnerable individuals or children under the age of 12 are expected to be present. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“Successful policy change requires deep community engagement, education, clear plans for implementation, a reasonable way to enforce and a way to measure the impact to determine how the policy is working and how it can be improved,” she said of an emergency order. “I believe we missed this opportunity by how this came about.”

She’s been talking to daycare providers and select businesses to see what is being done without an official order and what adjustments could be made.

The council could pass an ordinance that includes a more narrow mask requirement or incentives to get vaccinated, but it would require at least two weeks to take effect without an emergency declaration by the mayor.

Norton said that’s one reason she’s asked for optional emergency declarations to be drafted, which she could sign if at least four council members agree action is needed.

“If we don’t ever need it, we don’t need it,” she said. “If we do need it, it’s ready to go.”