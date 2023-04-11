What's the next step for Rochester's mountain bike park?

Dear Answer Man: Are there any updates on the proposed Spring Brook Valley bike park? — A pedal pusher.

Dear Pedals,

While I'd advise you not to grab your helmet and elbow guards just yet, the proposed Spring Brook Valley bike trail park that has been proposed for a 120-acre area between 18th Avenue Southwest and Commercial Drive, and bounded on the north and south by 33rd Street and 36th Street.

Lindsey Bartolomei, a Rochester resident and an engineer with the city's Public Works department, is a mountain biking enthusiast and his part of the group looking to get the mountain bike paths built. She said the fundraising for the project is going in the right direction. Local engineering firm Widseth has offered to help create a master plan for the park, which should help shift fundraising into high gear.

"People who want to support this project should donate at www.rasc-mn.org/donate, " Bartolomei said. "We are working on making this process easier and accessible through the Spring Brook Valley website at www.springbrookvalley.com. "

There are two big steps in the process coming. One is to work on the land purchase, and the second is the fundraising campaign. "We hope those are both accomplished this summer," she said.

As for when you should start checking your tire pressure and oiling your chain, Bartolomei said preliminary work could begin this fall. If enough funds are raised, professional trail-building efforts could begin in spring or summer of 2024.

Bartolomei said getting this trail park build would be a big amenity added to Rochester's biking repertoire.

Lindsey Bartolomei on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

"This trail system will feel different than any other trail system in and around Rochester right now," Bartolomei said. "It will be unique in location, geography and its significant connectivity potential. It will also be unique in that we are specifically trying to hire professional trail builders to construct flow-type mountain bike trails. As far as I know, that has not yet been done in Rochester."

With luck, by fall 2024 or spring 2025, a new, unique bike park will give mountain bike fans a place to hit the trails.

Answer Man sees far into the future. Send him your questions at answerman@postbulletin.com .