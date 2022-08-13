What's the price for the Seneca site? Olmsted County commissioners expect to discuss Tuesday

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners are expected to meet behind closed doors Tuesday to review a proposal related to the former Seneca Foods canning facility site.

The proposal by Titan Development and Investments is one of four received by Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. in partnership with the county.

“The highest ranking one got all of the points, and all the others got very, very low points, based on the criteria,” Deputy County Administrator Pete Giesen said of four proposals, which were reviewed by RAEDI and county staff.

Points in the evaluation of the four proposals were awarded based on four factors:



Assessment of the respondents’ overall project plan and approach (40%).

Expressed understanding of the project and required SOI response deliverables (25%).

Assessment of the proposed project team for qualifications, experience with similar projects, appropriate resources allocated to the project, references (20%).

Assessment of identified risks and associated plans for mitigation (15%).

RAEDI signed a $60,000 contract with the county to seek concepts for the former Seneca property , which were submitted in response to a public request released in March. The goal was to seek options for potential development of the site at the intersection of 12th Street and Third Avenue Southeast.

County commissioners have asked to review the other proposals, but it was unclear whether that will be allowed under the request for statements of interest, which holds most details as confidential documents.

“I’ve been shown one, and I’d like to see what the other three are,” Commissioner Matt Flynn said, adding that he doesn’t anticipate it would change the outcome of Tuesday’s decision.

During Tuesday afternoon’s regular meeting of the county commissioners, READI and county staff will initiate the discussion in public, but commissioners and key county staff members will move to a closed meeting to discuss a potential sale price of any land that would be sold under Titan’s proposal. RAEDI staff members are not expected to be part of the closed meeting.

Olmsted County purchased the 10.6-acre Seneca site for $5.6 million in 2019 and invested $1.1 million to demolish the former canning facility and restore the iconic ear-of-corn water tower in 2020.

While the purchase was initially made with the intention of creating a Destination Medical Center-related transportation hub at the site, the plan fell through, and commissioners have discussed options ranging from extending Graham Park to creating a mix of affordable housing and commercial space at the site.

Titan Development and Investments, a Rochester-based development and real estate company led by Andy Chafoulias, has a history of creating affordable and senior housing, as well as retail development.

If commissioners support Titan’s proposal, the county is expected to create a non-binding agreement to start development negotiations, which could include the sale of some or all of the former Seneca property.

County commissioners meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

