What's the right direction for Broadway sidewalks?

Options for addressing nearly $1.7 million in sidewalk improvements along six downtown blocks of Broadway Avenue and connected portions of southwest First and Third streets will be discussed Monday.

The topic is as part of the Rochester City Council’s 3:30 p.m. study session and will detail an estimated $632,000 shortfall in dedicated funding.

The cost estimates do not include lighting upgrades, which would add at least $1 million to the work, or heated pathways to assist in snow removal, which is estimated to cost $1.3 million.

So far, $848,000 in state Destination Medical Center funds have been committed to the effort, along with approximately $200,000 from downtown abatements, traffic funds and dedicated downtown sidewalk funds.

Issues set to be addressed Monday include broken bricks, replacing temporary patches and making changes to conform to the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

Needed updates have been discussed in recent years, with the last sidewalk project completed in 2013 with public funds, but much of the design dates back to before 1987, which was before current ADA requirements were in place.

In August, former city council president Randy Staver, who was a member of state DMC Corp. board, pushed fellow board members to consider additional funding for sidewalk updates, pointing to the area as key for downtown economic activity as well as ongoing hazards related to current conditions.

“We know that in the core downtown area, we are seeing pedestrian falls 2 1/2 times greater than the rest of Rochester combined,” he said.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who serves as the DMCC board’s vice chairwoman, echoed the call for added state funding, saying the council at the time expected the DMC initiative would provide added funding.

“We do hope and are expecting the DMC will be the primary driver of sidewalk updates and the ADA compliance that we need,” she said.

DMCC board president R.T. Rybak said the work is important and would be supported, but said more discussion will be needed to dedicate future funds.

For Monday, the council, which has four new members, will be asked to weigh in on the policy and scope of the work planned for later this year.

The study session will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

The council also has a special 11 a.m. study session scheduled for Monday to review efforts related to housing in the city.

