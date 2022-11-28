Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen on Thanksgiving in Rochester

ROCHESTER — EA Therapeutic Health is hoping for the return of a trailer that stored items for their wheelchair basketball program.

Security camera footage shows a Suburban pulling the trailer away from the EA Therapeutic Health office, at 2530 N. Broadway Ave., on Thanksgiving Day. The trailer was parked in the company's back parking lot and full of wheelchairs specialized for sports, junior basketball hoops, basketballs, jerseys and tools for pumping up tires.

The trailer was locked and the wheelchairs are insured, according to EA Therapeutic Health founder and CEO/executive director Melanie Brennan.

The trailer is a 2005 haul trailer with the license plate 5565CBT. The Suburban's license plate was not identifiable in the video.

The program has 12 to 15 participants, ages 13 to 65.

"Unfortunately because most of our participants do not have their own chairs, they rely on these chairs that we bring for practice to play," Brennan said. "Without the chairs we won't be able to do the basketball program until we get them replaced or we find them."

While the program typically runs year-round, the equipment is expected to take several months to replace if the trailer is not located. Ordering new wheelchairs is out about eight to 12 weeks, Brennan said.

"When people use wheelchairs for mobility, a sport is very important. It gives them social outlets, physical activity and just a lot of joy," Brennan said.

If you have information on the theft or the location of the trailer, call the Rochester Police Department at 1-800-222-8477.