For some families, the stay-at-home order has been the perfect time to adopt a new, furry family member.
COVID-19 closures — and the resultant increase in time spent at home — has prompted upticks in animal adoptions and fosters across the state. Rochester is no exception, with plenty of new fostering families taking advantage of their homebound status.
“I figured, I’ve been stuck at home because I’m asthmatic,” Rochesterite Allyssa Stockton said.
Her 5-year-old son, Daniel, had been going “stir-crazy, and even with school at home, it’s still difficult for him to concentrate.”
A pair of puppies seemed like the perfect (temporary) way to keep him busy. Stockton’s family had put in a request to adopt a pet last November, but hadn’t gotten around to picking up a pet. Camp Companion called two weeks ago to ask if they had time to foster, and kitted them out with everything they’d need to care for Merry and Pippin.
Their first experience was a bit of a “foster fail,” Stockton said. “We ended up falling for one of them, and they let us keep him.”
Foster owners get first dibs if they decide to keep an animal permanently. Stockton and Daniel knew that Nugget, the puppy formerly known as Pippin, needed to stick around. Merry, his brother, was adopted by another family.
“Our puppy is as wild and off-the-wall as (Daniel) is,” Stockton said.
Caring for the new puppy provides structure and simple tasks for Daniel to focus on in the absence of a school day — he feeds, walks and plays with Nugget.
“It’s been easy, since we’re home all the time,” Stockton said. “We have 100% of the time to get him what he needs.”
Mazeppa resident Barbara Hoppe is finding that having her whole family home makes it easy to care for two brand-new kittens, also from Camp Companion.
“They literally have been left alone for maybe 20 minutes in the last week,” she said. “And that was when we went to a drive-thru for dinner.”
Hoppe, whose family added the two tiny, fuzzy, orange members named Alice and Arlo, last week, has been using videos of the kittens to start a “happiness campaign” for her Facebook friends.
“I think that’s what they need — we need more cat videos,” she said.
Suzanne Schwartz, of Rochester, filled out an application to foster a dog for Camp Companion on March 25, and brought Wendy home three days later. She’ll stay with the Schwartz family until she’s adopted.
“What’s happening was the kick in the pants I needed,” said Schwartz, a 17-pet fostering veteran. “I felt like we could give back and do a little more.”
Michele Quandt, the founder and executive director of Camp Companion, said plenty of Rochester residents offered to foster pets — or even better, foster-to-adopt — while they're staying at home.
Camp Companion, which does not have a dedicated building, has canceled its communal adoption events through the end of April, but is still facilitating individual adoptions.
Paws and Claws Humane Society has closed to the public but allows applications to continue, and Safe Haven Pet Rescue's shelter is closed, but still has its phone and email operating.
But even with foster and adoptions up, work at the shelters goes on.
“Some of us still have to be here every day,” said Safe Haven Director Dona Fisher. “Medications have to be given, they have to be fed, cages have to be cleaned.”
The pandemic hasn’t lowered the number of pets coming into the shelters, either. Last week, Camp Companion had an “emergency intake” of 10 dogs and four cats from one home.
“You know, they don’t stop coming in," Quandt said, "so we need to make sure they keep going out.”