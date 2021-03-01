When will Rochester's risk dial drop?

The COVID-19 risk dial for the City of Rochester seems to be stuck on “high.”

“I really thought we were going to go to moderate last week,” said Ken Jones, the city’s director of emergency management.

The dial, which is updated each Friday, has been in the “high” position for three weeks, after spending months at the “severe” setting. It hasn’t seen “moderate” since mid-October.

While some indicators have dropped to levels at or below what the county saw in October, Jones said that others, specifically daily incidence and seven-day average of new cases, remain in the high position.

The latest information from Olmsted County Public Health shows an average of 18.7 cases through the seven-day period ending Feb. 23. A moderate reading would require the number to drop to five cases.

Looking at the daily incidence of infection, the county reports 11.8 per 100,000 residents, and a moderate number would be below 6.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of local testing -- 5.5 percent -- and the seven-day average for hospitalizations -- 11.8 -- are already in the moderate range.

Jones said all the numbers don’t need to reach the “moderate” level to move the dial, and the data is only part of what’s used to determine the setting. He said insights from local, state and national experts also play a part and that information comes with uncertainty related to conflicting opinions.

“It becomes a little bit of science and a little bit of art,” he said.

The dial is primarily used as a message related to community risk. Jones said the Rochester Public Library is the only city department to use it in its decision-making process related to services.

Library Director Audrey Betcher said library users will see some access changes once the dial goes down to moderate.

“We’re starting to plan for when we get to moderate,” she recently told the city’s Library Board.

Betcher has said it will take nearly a week to adapt services to the status change, but once the level is dropped, the library will move to what’s been dubbed a “library-express model,” which calls for a by-appointment option for browsing and borrowing materials and other limited activities.

The plan was in place in October, before the risk dial was raised to “high.”

Jones said other city departments are watching the dial, but don’t necessarily take action based on a change in the reading.

Olmsted County Public Health reported Monday that there are 115 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, down from 163 a week ago.

The county also reported 2,137 tests were conducted last week, compared to 2,239 the previous week.