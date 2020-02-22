LAKE CITY — Thursday night, the Minnesota Department of Transportation held what should be its final open house before construction starts on U.S. Highway 61 through Lake City's downtown.
Mike Dougherty, a spokesman for MnDOT District 6, said the meeting wasn't really about any changes to construction plans. The goal of the open house was to ensure residents, business owners and others know what the plans are and how to get updates as the construction season starts.
The contractor on the project and MnDOT will have weekly meetings each day at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays. There will be updates through MnDOT District 6 Facebook and Twitter and emails, and the city's Chamber of Commerce has its own list of businesses that it will push information to.
"There may be some redundancy, but that's OK," Dougherty said. "We'll give updates that say here's what's happening and here's the look ahead."
Bill Neja, an estimator with Rochester Sand and Gravel, said most people's biggest concerns have been the locations of detours and how construction affect where they need to go.
Once the snow is gone and temperatures have risen to allow road work, Neja said, there will be a pair of work crews – one at the south end of town, a second at the north end of town – beginning the reconstruction and realignment project. The north section is key, he said, because finishing the section from Wabasha County Road 5 to north of Central Point Road will reduce the detour length going through town.
Shar Yorde, who works in downtown Lake City, said she came to see the detour routes, hear about the construction timeline and sign up for the emails from MnDOT.
"I'm cautiously optimistic," Yorde said. "Mainly I'm looking for improvements by Fiesta Foods and Snyder Drugs."
Carolyn Wenzel, who owns Lake Pepin Floral and Gifts on Lakeshore Drive, said she is concerned about pedestrian traffic and whether or not to invest time and money into regular promotional events if shoppers aren't going to bother braving construction.
City Council Member Russell Boe said, "We started talking about this three or four years ago, and 2020 seemed like a long ways off. Then, snap your fingers, and here we are."
Boe said the safety that the realignment will bring to downtown Lake City is one of the biggest benefits to the project. For example, he said there will be fewer conflict points, fewer lanes for pedestrians to cross, and slower traffic as it passes through the downtown area.
"Since it was four lanes, here, Lake City was seen as the passing zone for traffic between Wabasha and Red Wing," Boe said, adding that MnDOT plans to create a four-lane stretch near Frontenac to create a passing zone outside of town. "Our downtown shouldn't be a passing zone."