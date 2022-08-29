Where does Lewiston's wastewater go?

Q: Now that the city of Lewiston no longer uses sewer ponds, where does the treated wastewater end up?

— Water Wonderer

Dear Water Wonderer,

Many people don't much mind where their water goes after they flush or unplug the sink. But I'm glad you asked. Your query won't be a "waste" of your time.

We'll start at the beginning: Where does Lewiston get its water in the first place?

Erik Fredberg, the city's public works director, told me that Lewiston residents use water from Well 5, which draws water from the Wonewoc Sandstone Aquifer. In emergencies, the city can also draw water from Well 4, which sucks up water from the 1,200 foot-deep Mt. Simon Aquifer.

But the answer to your question isn't that deep at all, really — the city's wastewater isn't returned to those aquifers, and it's not going anywhere new.

Fredberg said that outflow from the Lewiston Waste Water Treatment Plant still drains into a valley southwest of the old sewer ponds, as it has for years and years. That treated water then enters Rush Creek. The only difference now is that instead of storing overflow water in sewer ponds, the treatment plant has an equalization basin that was installed in 2013. The EQ basin made the sewer ponds obsolete.

With the sewer ponds out of commission, the city turned the 61-acre property into Lewiston Prairie Trails Park, which, of course, has walking trails that weave through native wildflowers and grasses. Now that's a definite improvement over ponds of treated wastewater.

Best of all, no one needs to watch their step in the area where the wastewater once waited.

