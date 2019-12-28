Several southeast Minnesota counties will be considering their stance on welcoming refugees in the new year.
“We approached Olmsted and Mower, but some counties actually contacted us,” said John Meyers, director of refugee resettlement for Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.
Among those counties is Goodhue, which is planning a presentation for county commissioners on Jan. 7, according to Andrea Benck, an administrative assistant in the county administrator’s office.
After the presentation, the commissioners could decide whether to sign a letter authorizing refugee resettlement in the county, which pertains to people seeking safety after fleeing conflict or persecution in their home countries.
The issue stems from a presidential executive order signed in September, which requires counties, along with the governor of each state, to file a letter to consent to continued refugee resettlement within their borders.
The original Dec. 25 deadline was extended to the end of January, Meyers said.
Gov. Tim Walz gave the state’s consent on Dec. 13. “Our state has always stepped forward to help those who are fleeing desperate situations and need a safe place to call home,” he wrote in a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.
The letter means each Minnesota county can make its own decision at this point.
Meyers said few counties in Southern Minnesota have actually seen the federal government resettle refugees within their borders in recent years. He said Olmsted, Mower and Freeborn counties have seen the highest numbers.
Olmsted County, which already plans to send a letter to federal officials, has seen 39 new refugees settle locally this year, with most rejoining family members already living in the county.
Meyers said the only other counties in the southern portion of the state to formalize a decision at this point are Blue Earth and Steele counties, which have agreed to accept refugees.
Mower County commissioners, who saw 30 refugees resettle within the county’s borders last year, expect to take up the issue during their 8:30 a.m. meeting Tuesday in the Mower County Government Center, 201 First St. NE.
Dodge and Winona county administrators said commissioners have scheduled similar conversations in early January. Goodhue and Fillmore county officials couldn’t be reached regarding plans to take the issue to commissioners.
In Houston County, Administrator Jeffrey Babinski said commissioners haven’t decided how to handle the issue, since the county hasn’t seen direct refugee resettlements in recent years.
“Houston County is not high on the destination list,” he said.
Meyers said it’s likely that counties that traditionally don’t see refugee resettlement could remain mum on the issue without an impact.
He said the counties that are planning to take action haven’t specifically indicated which direction they will take.
“I haven’t heard anything strongly negative,” he said.
If a county decides not to act or opts to send a letter declining resettlement, new refugees would be barred from being directly resettled into the county. However, such action won’t stop refugees from moving to the county after being settled elsewhere.
Overall, the number of refugees is expected to drop in 2020 under President Donald Trump’s executive order, which limits the number arriving in the United States to 18,000, a reduction from the administration’s previous 30,000 refugee limit.
By comparison, the number of refugees was capped at 110,000 during former President Barack Obama’s final year in office.